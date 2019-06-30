By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Chicago Town Takeaway Cheesy Stuffed Crust 630G

2.5(2)Write a review
Chicago Town Takeaway Cheesy Stuffed Crust 630G
£ 4.00
£0.64/100g
1/4 of a cooked pizza contains
  • Energy1953 kJ 466 kcal
    23%
  • Fat21g
    30%
  • Saturates12g
    60%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Cheese based sauce stuffed crust pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, mature Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Emmental.
  • Like us?
  • For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • Cheese, cheese and more cheese. You dreamed it and we made those dreams come true. Introducing the Chicago Town Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza: Our unique rising dough that bakes for the first time in your oven has been stuffed with melty cheese, topped with our awesome signature tomato sauce , and loaded with mozzarella, Monterey jack, cheddar and gooey emmental cheese… and then a bit more.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town Pizza Kitchen Tiger Crust Deli Pepperoni
  • Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Four Cheese
  • Our amazing Takeaway dough bakes for the first time in your oven so you can see it rise before your eyes.
  • And hey, it comes with our awesome signature cheesy sauce stuffed crust!
  • Our unique rising dough that bakes for the first time in your oven has been stuffed with melty cheesy sauce
  • Loaded with signature tomato sauce and mozzarella, Monterey jack, cheddar and gooey emmental cheese
  • Pack size: 630g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, (B1), Niacin (B3)), A blend of Mozzarella, Monterey Jack, Mature Cheddar and Emmental Cheeses (21%), Water, Tomato Puree, Cheddar Cheese (7%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Yeast, Salt, Sugar, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrates), Modified Starch (Potato, Tapioca), Herbs and Spices, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Lactic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.See Side of Pack for Best Before End.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 18-23 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-30 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and cheesy sauce stuffed crust will be extremely hot!

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it.
  • This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,

Net Contents

630g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizza Reference Intake Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake Adult
Energy - (kJ)11731953--
- kcal (Calories)28046623%2000
Fat 13g21g30%70g
of which saturates 7.5g12g60%20g
Carbohydrate 30g49g19%260g
of which sugars 1.8g3.1g3%90g
Protein 11g19g38%50g
Salt 1.1g1.9g32%6.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disgusting

1 stars

Disgusting. Stuffed crust is more of a lasagna sour "feet" sauce. Couldn't eat it, ended up in the bin. So then I took their tomato stuffed crust, defrosted it, rolled back the crust and stuck some med fat moz/cheddar mix cheese in. Rolled it back up. Worked a charm. Rocket science...

TASTY!!

4 stars

Great tasting pizza just the right size and the crust is the BEST tasting of all pizza's available in supermarkets, it would be even better if the stuffed garlic and cheese crust was the Tiger bread that they do! and even if they started to do a fresh vegetable one as i do add vegetables to it! MORE GARLIC AND CHEESE STUFFED CRUST'S!!!!!! but A+

Usually bought next

Chicago Town Large Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 645G

£ 3.90
£0.61/100g

Chicago Town Large Takeaway Cheese Pizza 630G

£ 3.90
£0.62/100g

Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Four Cheese Melt Pizza 480G

£ 2.50
£0.52/100g

Offer

Chicago Town Medium Takeaway Pepperoni Pizza 490G

£ 2.50
£0.51/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here