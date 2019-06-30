Chicago Town Takeaway Cheesy Stuffed Crust 630G

Disgusting
Disgusting. Stuffed crust is more of a lasagna sour "feet" sauce. Couldn't eat it, ended up in the bin. So then I took their tomato stuffed crust, defrosted it, rolled back the crust and stuck some med fat moz/cheddar mix cheese in. Rolled it back up. Worked a charm. Rocket science...
TASTY!!
Great tasting pizza just the right size and the crust is the BEST tasting of all pizza's available in supermarkets, it would be even better if the stuffed garlic and cheese crust was the Tiger bread that they do! and even if they started to do a fresh vegetable one as i do add vegetables to it! MORE GARLIC AND CHEESE STUFFED CRUST'S!!!!!! but A+