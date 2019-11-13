Bioears 6 Pair Soft Silicone Earplugs Blue

Better than others
Reasonable quality product that muffles the sound rather than blocks it out totally. Would recommend, but the earplugs absorb the natural oils in the skin and ear so change colour and look dirty very quickly.
Made in Vermont, USA
6 x Earplugs
Make sure hands are clean and dry. Shape entire plug into ball. Warning: Do not split plugs into smaller pieces. Small plugs can become lodged in ear canal causing harm to the ear. Make sure area around the ear opening is clean and dry. Place plug over ear opening and gently flatten to form a seal. Avoid loose hair contacting plug, if plug becomes stuck in hair soak affected pieces of hair with a hot cloth and the plug will loosen. DO NOT push plug into ear canal. Only ear opening! Earplugs may be difficult to remove if pushed into ear. If earplug is swallowed: Earplug material is non-toxic silicone putty and may contain additional non-toxic materials. Earplugs will pass through digestive tract and be expelled in normal fashion. Warning! If an earplug has been pushed into the ear canal, contrary to printed directions and initial removal has left earplug pieces in the ear canal, DO NOT try to remove any remaining earplug pieces with a tweezer, cotton swab, or other utensils. This could push earplug pieces further into the ear canal and cause significant discomfort. See an Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor, only they have required equipment to remove earplug material from the ear. Plug pieces remaining in ear canal for afew days will cause no harm. Warning! Children should always be supervised by an adult. Keep away from infants or small children because, while non-toxic, swallowing an earplug may interfere with breathing which could result in serious injury or death. Never use for scuba diving or swimming at depths of more than 10 feet (3 meters) of water.
