By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bioears 6 Pair Soft Silicone Earplugs Blue

3(1)Write a review
Bioears 6 Pair Soft Silicone Earplugs Blue
£ 6.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Soft Silicone Earplugs
  • SNR 23 Decibels (when used as directed)
  • The range of noise reduction ratings for existing hearing protections is approximately 0 to 30 (higher numbers denote greater effectiveness)
  • Cirrus Healthcare Products #AR07
  • Notified Body - Inspec Certification (No. 0194)
  • European standard EN 352-2-2002
  • From the makers of EarPlanes
  • 23 decibels signal to noise rating
  • Water proof and sound reducing

Information

Produce of

Made in Vermont, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • BioEars Earplugs are designed to Only Cover the ear opening and should bediscarded if plug becomes dirty or is no longersticky. Roll and reshape with clean hands before each use. Do not exceed 3 uses.
  • Easy Removal
  • Remove earplugs by pressing forward behind the ear and then pulling down on the earlobe repeat the sequence until seal is broken then proceed to carefully pull earplug away from ear opening.

Warnings

  • Make sure hands are clean and dry. Shape entire plug into ball.
  • Warning: Do not split plugs into smaller pieces. Small plugs can become lodged in ear canal causing harm to the ear.
  • Make sure area around the ear opening is clean and dry. Place plug over ear opening and gently flatten to form a seal.
  • Avoid loose hair contacting plug, if plug becomes stuck in hair soak affected pieces of hair with a hot cloth and the plug will loosen.
  • DO NOT push plug into ear canal. Only ear opening!
  • Earplugs may be difficult to remove if pushed into ear.
  • If earplug is swallowed: Earplug material is non-toxic silicone putty and may contain additional non-toxic materials. Earplugs will pass through digestive tract and be expelled in normal fashion.
  • Warning! If an earplug has been pushed into the ear canal, contrary to printed directions and initial removal has left earplug pieces in the ear canal, DO NOT try to remove any remaining earplug pieces with a tweezer, cotton swab, or other utensils. This could push earplug pieces further into the ear canal and cause significant discomfort. See an Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor, only they have required equipment to remove earplug material from the ear. Plug pieces remaining in ear canal for afew days will cause no harm.
  • Warning! Children should always be supervised by an adult. Keep away from infants or small children because, while non-toxic, swallowing an earplug may interfere with breathing which could result in serious injury or death. Never use for scuba diving or swimming at depths of more than 10 feet (3 meters) of water.

Name and address

  • Cirrus Healthcare Products LLC,
  • 10 Crystal Business Centre,
  • Ramsgate Road,
  • Sandwich,
  • Kent,
  • CT13 9QX.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • 1-800-327-6151 or www.bioears.net
  • Cirrus Healthcare Products LLC,
  • 10 Crystal Business Centre,
  • Ramsgate Road,
  • Sandwich,
  • Kent,
  • CT13 9QX.

Net Contents

6 x Earplugs

Safety information

View more safety information

Make sure hands are clean and dry. Shape entire plug into ball. Warning: Do not split plugs into smaller pieces. Small plugs can become lodged in ear canal causing harm to the ear. Make sure area around the ear opening is clean and dry. Place plug over ear opening and gently flatten to form a seal. Avoid loose hair contacting plug, if plug becomes stuck in hair soak affected pieces of hair with a hot cloth and the plug will loosen. DO NOT push plug into ear canal. Only ear opening! Earplugs may be difficult to remove if pushed into ear. If earplug is swallowed: Earplug material is non-toxic silicone putty and may contain additional non-toxic materials. Earplugs will pass through digestive tract and be expelled in normal fashion. Warning! If an earplug has been pushed into the ear canal, contrary to printed directions and initial removal has left earplug pieces in the ear canal, DO NOT try to remove any remaining earplug pieces with a tweezer, cotton swab, or other utensils. This could push earplug pieces further into the ear canal and cause significant discomfort. See an Ear, Nose and Throat Doctor, only they have required equipment to remove earplug material from the ear. Plug pieces remaining in ear canal for afew days will cause no harm. Warning! Children should always be supervised by an adult. Keep away from infants or small children because, while non-toxic, swallowing an earplug may interfere with breathing which could result in serious injury or death. Never use for scuba diving or swimming at depths of more than 10 feet (3 meters) of water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Better than others

3 stars

Reasonable quality product that muffles the sound rather than blocks it out totally. Would recommend, but the earplugs absorb the natural oils in the skin and ear so change colour and look dirty very quickly.

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here