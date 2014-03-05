Chewy Vites Immune Support Adults 30S
Product Description
- Food supplement with Vitamin C, D, B6 & B12
- Help maintain a healthy immune system* + zinc & selenium
- *Chewy Vites Immune Support has been carefully formulated with 6 essential vitamins and Minerals: Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Zinc and Selenium that all contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- One per day
- Adult gummies
- No animal ingredients
- Gluten and gelatine free
- No milk, wheat, eggs, nuts
- No GMO ingredients or preservatives
- No artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners
- Vegetarian
Information
Ingredients
Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Active Ingredients: [Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Selenium (Sodium Selenate), Zinc (Zinc Gluconate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate, Flavouring (0.18%), Colour, Anticaking Agent (Carnauba Wax)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25º C.Keep bottle rightly closed.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended daily dosage: 1 Chew per day
- Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.
- Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Recommended for Adults.
Number of uses
Serving size: 1 Chew, Serving per Container 30
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution: Chewy Vites Immune Support should not be consumed on an empty stomach, best to be taken with a meal. People on medication, pregnant or breastfeeding women must consult a doctor before use.
- Keep out of reach of children
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- TLC - Tender Loving Care UK Ltd.,
- 73 Cornhill,
- London,
- EC3V 3QQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- TLC - Tender Loving Care UK Ltd.,
- 73 Cornhill,
- London,
- EC3V 3QQ,
- United Kingdom.
- www.chewyvites.com
Net Contents
30 x Fruity Flavour Chews
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Chew
|% RI*
|Vitamin D
|5µg
|100%
|Vitamin C
|40mg
|50%
|Vitamin B6
|0.7mg
|50%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|100%
|Zinc
|2mg
|20%
|Selenium
|11µg
|20%
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
