Chewy Vites Adult Multivits Citrus 30S
Offer
Product Description
- Food supplement with vitamins & minerals
- Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
- Chewy Vites Multivitamin Complete has been specially formulated for adults. Each Chewy Vite Multivitamin chew contains a balanced dosage of 12 essential vitamins and minerals.
- Vitamin A, B6, B12 and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system. Vitamin B12, B6, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid and Folic Acid contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, B12 and B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- With 12 essential vitamins & minerals
- One per day adult gummies
- Gluten and gelatine free
- No animal ingredients
- No milk, wheat, eggs, nuts
- No artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners
- No GMO ingredients
- No preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Vitamin A, B6, B12 and C contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin B12, B6, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid and Folic Acid contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Biotin, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, B12 and B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
Information
Ingredients
Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent: (Pectin), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate, Colour: Anthocyanins (Beta Carotene), Flavourings (0.18%), Vitamins [Vitamin A (Retinyl Acetate), Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol), Vitamin E (DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate), Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Folic Acid (Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin), Niacin (Nicotinamide), Pantothenic Acid (D-Pantothenate Calcium), Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride), D-Biotin], Minerals: Iodine (Potassium Iodide), Iron (Ferrous Fumarate)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25º C.Keep bottle tightly closed.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended daily dose: 1 Chew per day
- Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.
- Recommended for adults.
Number of uses
Serving size - 1 Chew. Serving per Container 30
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Caution:
- Chewy Vites Multi Vitamin Complete should not be consumed on an empty stomach, best to be taken with a meal
- People on medication, pregnant or breastfeeding women must consult a doctor before use.
- Keep out of reach of children
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- TLC - Tender Loving Care UK Ltd.,
- 73 Cornhill,
- London,
- EC3V 3QQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- TLC - Tender Loving Care UK Ltd.,
- 73 Cornhill,
- London,
- EC3V 3QQ,
- United Kingdom.
- www.chewyvites.com
Net Contents
30 x Fruity Flavour Chews
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Chew
|% RI*
|Vitamin A
|800µg RE
|100%
|Vitamin D
|5µg
|100%
|Vitamin E
|12mg α-TE
|100%
|Vitamin C
|20mg
|25%
|Niacin
|4mg NE
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|0.7mg
|50%
|Folic Acid
|200µg
|100%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|100%
|Biotin
|50µg
|100%
|Pantothenic acid
|3mg
|50%
|Iodine
|75µg
|50%
|Iron
|2.5mg
|18%
|Vitamin/Mineral
|-
|-
|*RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Chewy Vites Multi Vitamin Complete should not be consumed on an empty stomach, best to be taken with a meal People on medication, pregnant or breastfeeding women must consult a doctor before use. Keep out of reach of children
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020