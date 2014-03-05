By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chewy Vites Adult Probiotics 30S

No ratings yetWrite a review
£ 7.95
£0.27/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Food supplement with Bacillus Coagulans
  • 2 Billion Cultures*
  • *Chewy Vites ProBio Support is formulated with Bacillus Coagulans, a scientifically tested bacteria strain. Each Chewy Vite contains 2 billion live cultures to support your daily culture intake.
  • Friendly bacteria
  • One per day
  • Adult gummies
  • No animal ingredients
  • Gluten and gelatine free
  • No milk, wheat, eggs, nuts
  • No GMO ingredients or preservatives
  • No artificial flavours, colours or sweeteners
  • Vegetarian

Information

Ingredients

Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Water, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Anthocyanins (Black Carrot), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid & Sodium Citrate), Flavouring, Bacillus Coagulans

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Eggs, Gluten, Milk, Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25° C.Keep bottle tightly closed. Keep out of reach of children

Preparation and Usage

  • Recommended daily dosage: 1 Chew per day
  • Do not exceed recommended daily dosage.
  • Food Supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied & balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Recommended for Adults.

Number of uses

Serving size - 1 Chew, Servings per Container 30

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution: Chewy Vites ProBio Support should not be consumed on an empty stomach, best to be taken with a meal.
  • People on medication, pregnant or breastfeeding women must consult a doctor before use.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • TLC - Tender Loving Care UK Ltd.,
  • 73 Cornhill,
  • London,
  • EC3V 3QQ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

30 x Fruity Flavour Chews

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Chew
Bacillus Coagulans2 x 10 9 CFU *
CFU * = Colony Forming Units-

