Scholl Foot Mask Intensive Treatment 1 Pair

Product Description
- 1 Pair Foot Sock Mask
- Sometimes you need an intense solution for your dry skin. The experts at Scholl are bringing you a specifically designed mask to moisture the dry skin on your feet:
- Soft & Smooth feet in only 20 minutes
- Provides intense feeling of hydration
- 24-hour hydration
- Perfect for stand-alone use or after removing hard skin or dry skin with our Scholl Footcare System.
- 10 Years of Expertise
- 20 minute foot mask
- Intense hydration for dry skin
- Soft & smooth feet in only one application
- Hydro'restor Technology
- Easy to use, non-greasy
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Urea, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, PEG-100 Stearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Betaine, Ceteareth-25, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Chlorphenesin, Glyceryl Caprylate, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Allantoin, Niacinamide, Panthenol, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, BHT, Parfum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Butylene Glycol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Lactic Acid, Algin, Sodium Citrate, Atelocollagen, Serine, Methylparaben, Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use:
- 1. Remove the foot masks from the pouch
- 2. Carefully cut or tear open each sock mask along the seal at the top
- 3. Simply apply each sock to clean, dry feet, securing the sock in place with the attached sticker.
- 4. Remove the sock after 20 minutes and massage in any remaining product.
- Single Use Product
Warnings
- ADVICE:
- Keep out of the reach of children. If irritation occurs stop use immediately. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not walk around when wearing the moisturising sock as it may cause you to slip or fall over.
Return to
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
- www.scholl.com
Safety information
ADVICE: Keep out of the reach of children. If irritation occurs stop use immediately. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not walk around when wearing the moisturising sock as it may cause you to slip or fall over.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020