Compeed Blister Plaster For High Heels 5S

Product Description
- High Heel Blister Plasters
- The ultra-discrete plaster relieves pain instantly and provides blister protection, thanks to the advanced Compeed® plaster profile.
- Shaped to sit under the Achilles, this plaster will provide cushioning and comfort no matter how high the heels.
- Stays in place on average for 24 hours.
- Compeed® - Unstoppable you.
- Individual experience might vary.
- Discreet cushioning
- Heals fast
- Instant pain relief
- Protects against rubbing
- Stays in place
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Clean and dry skin before use. Do not touch adhesive side of plaster. Leave in place until it starts to detach. May be up to several days. Diabetics: consult doctor before use. Full instructions and warnings inside.
Name and address
- Laboratoire HRA Pharma,
- 200 Avenue De Paris,
- 92320 Châtillon,
- France.
Return to
- www.compeed.com
Net Contents
5 x Plasters
