Nailner 2 In 1 Brush Treatment Fungal Nails 5Ml

Product Description
- 2 in 1 Brush Against Fungal Nail Infection
- For more information about Nailer Brush 2 in 1 visit www.nailner.co.uk
- Nailner Brush 2 in 1 treats fungal nail infection and contains a brightening ingredient that helps to quickly improve the appearance of the infected nail.
- More than 300 applications!
- Treats nail fungus
- Visible results after 7 days
- For healthy and brighter looking nails
- Treats, brightens, conditions
- Saturates the entire nail
- Pack size: 5ML
Information
Ingredients
Ethyl Lactate, Glycerin, Aqua, Lactic Acid, Resacetophenone, Citric Acid
Storage
Store at room temperature.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use
- No filing of the nail is required. Apply twice daily for the first 4 weeks of use. Apply once daily thereafter until the healthy looking nail has replaced the damaged nail. Read the enclosed instruction leaflet before using this product.
- Nailner Brush 2 in 1 contains sufficient solution for approximately 300 applications.
Warnings
- Warning
- For external use only. Keep out of reach of children.
- Avoid contact with eyes or mucosa. In case of contact with eyes, rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Consult a doctor if your condition persists or worsens. May cause irritation if applied on damaged skin. Discontinue use in the event of an allergic reaction or irritation. Do not use the product if you are allergic to any of the ingredients. Consult a doctor if you are diabetic or suffer from poor circulation. Flammable. Avoid inhalation.
Name and address
- Trimb Healthcare,
- Rijnsburgstraat 9-11,
- 1059 AT Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- UK Customer Services:
- 0800 046 1977
Net Contents
5ml ℮
