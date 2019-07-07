By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Always Maxi Size 3 Night Sanitary Towels 9 Pack

4.5(17)
image 1 of Always Maxi Size 3 Night Sanitary Towels 9 Pack

£ 2.05
£0.23/each

  • Always Maxi Profresh Night Sanitary Towels give you a clean and fresh feeling thanks to their odour neutralising technology.
  • Always Maxi Profresh Night is a thick sanitary towel offering Always trusted protection with odour neutralising technology to meet all type of needs. It offers leak and odour protection thanks to its gently contoured shape (wide in the centre and even wider in the front and back) and to its odour neutralising material.
  • For more information about our products please visit our website.
  • Sanitary towels that neutralise odours (odour neutralising technology that contains a light scent)
  • Sanitary Towels with secureguard technology to keep fluid in
  • Super absorbent sanitary towels
  • Cotton-like feeling
  • InstantDry technology to make you feel dry
  • Sanitary towels super fit to stay in place and follow your movements
  • Sanitary towels dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not flush down the toilet.
  • Store in cool dry place.

Return to

  • [GB] Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • [GB] 0800 028 5884
  • [IRL] 1800 509 203
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

17 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

It takes most of leaks but when moving around you are going to get some spills

Excellent!

5 stars

I like these pads when I'm at my heavy stage so soft and comfortable

Good!

3 stars

Needed longer side wings to stay in place. Felt comfortable but as it did not stay in place it leaked a little.

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these towels! So comfortable and no leaks! Really recommend for heavy flow times!

Excellent!

5 stars

Any brand my teenager will use. Keeps her comfortable and feeling secure

Excellent!

5 stars

These are my must have item! Nothing else comes close to being as good.

Excellent!

5 stars

It is the second best compared to kotex (the black pack)

Excellent!

5 stars

I also have to use these during the day. They are so comfortable and make me feel confident.

Excellent!

5 stars

Comftable and great to wear stay in place and not allergic to them like other

Excellent!

5 stars

I always use these ones when I'm on my period they are really very comfortable & they protect against leaks & they stay in place

1-10 of 17 reviews



















