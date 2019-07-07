Always Maxi Size 3 Night Sanitary Towels 9 Pack

Excellent!
It takes most of leaks but when moving around you are going to get some spills
Excellent!
I like these pads when I'm at my heavy stage so soft and comfortable
Good!
Needed longer side wings to stay in place. Felt comfortable but as it did not stay in place it leaked a little.
Excellent!
Love these towels! So comfortable and no leaks! Really recommend for heavy flow times!
Excellent!
Any brand my teenager will use. Keeps her comfortable and feeling secure
Excellent!
These are my must have item! Nothing else comes close to being as good.
Excellent!
It is the second best compared to kotex (the black pack)
Excellent!
I also have to use these during the day. They are so comfortable and make me feel confident.
Excellent!
Comftable and great to wear stay in place and not allergic to them like other
Excellent!
I always use these ones when I'm on my period they are really very comfortable & they protect against leaks & they stay in place