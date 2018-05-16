Tena Normal Black Bladder Weakness Large Underwear 9Pcs

Product Description
- Silhouette Normal Noir Incontinence Pants Large
- Just like underwear. Protects like TENA. Low waist underwear designed for moderate bladder weakness.
- TENA Silhouette Normal Low Waist Noir look and feel just like regular underwear but also give you discreet protection against moderate bladder weakness. These incontinence underwear have a fashionable black colour both inside and outside as well as a reliable super absorbent core that quickly locks in moderate leaks and protects against odours for incredible discretion. With their stylish look and soft, comfortable micro-stretch fabric you'll discover just how beautifully discreet your incontinence underwear can be. The perfect choice for moderate incontinence.
- Available in sizes: M L
- 100% Tailored for women. Offers incredible discretion and is truly invisible under dark clothes with its black elegant look and soft stretch fit. Super absorbent material where it's most needed, fast absorption and dual leakage barriers provide outstanding security. Elegant Black colour with a regular waist height and a body-close design to suit your lifestyle. Odour Control for extra confidence.
Information
Name and address
- Essity Hygiene and Health AB,
- Backstensgatan 5,
- S-431 49 Molndal,
- Sweden.
Return to
- Essity UK Ltd,
- Freepost TENA.
- Tel: 0800 6556022
- www.TENA.co.uk
Net Contents
9 x Pants
