Bonjela Soothing Teething Gel 15Ml

image 1 of Bonjela Soothing Teething Gel 15Ml
£ 3.60
£24.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Soothing Teething Gel
  • Bonjela Soothing Teething Gel is a fast acting gel that creates a protective film on your baby's gums to help relieve pain, discomfort and inflammation caused by teething. Contains no artificial sweeteners, flavours, sugar, alcohol, local anaesthetics or parabens.
  • Soothes & calms sore gums
  • Fast acting
  • No artificial colours, flavours or sugar
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Xylitol, Water, Glycerine, Rosa Damascena Petal Extract, Xanthan Gum, Hyaluronic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Pectin, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Malva Sylvestris Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Storage

Store below 25ºC. Do not freeze. Protect from sunlight. Do not use after the expiry date. Discard 30 days after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Apply enough product with a clean little finger to cover the sore area and gently massage the gums. Use preferably after meals and before sleeping, in order to help the formation of the film and prolong the duration of relief. Use 3-5 times per day, as required. Recap after each application.
  • Read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
  • This is a medical device.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • For babies over 6 months, when most babies start teething. Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not use if your child is allergic to any of the ingredients.
  • In case of irritation stop using the product and seek medical advice immediately. If symptoms persist consult your doctor or dentist.
  • Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

Distributor address

  • RB UK Commercial Ltd,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • UK.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Ltd,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

  • RB UK Commercial Ltd,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • UK.
  • Reckitt Benckiser Ireland Ltd,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin,
  • ROI.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Safety information

For babies over 6 months, when most babies start teething. Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not use if your child is allergic to any of the ingredients. In case of irritation stop using the product and seek medical advice immediately. If symptoms persist consult your doctor or dentist. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.

