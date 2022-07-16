Gaviscon Double Action Tablets Heartburn Indigestion Mixed Berry 24 pack

Sodium alginate, sodium bicarbonate, calcium carbonate Gaviscon Double Action Mixed Berries Flavour Chewable tablets bring long lasting relief from the pain and discomfort of heartburn and acid indigestion. They get to work in two different ways: 1) neutralising excess stomach acid to relieve pain and discomfort (white layer) 2) forming a protective barrier over the stomach contents to soothe the burning pain in your chest (pink layer) What are these Tablets? Each chewable tablet contains 250mg sodium alginate, 106.5mg sodium hydrogen carbonate and 187.5mg calcium carbonate as the active ingredients. Contains aspartame (E951). If you have phenylketonuria, note that the product is sweetened with aspartame (E951), a source of phenylalanine. Contains carmoisine lake (E122), sodium, mannitol, xylitol, potassium and sucrose (present within cranberry and fantasy fruit flavours). The tablets do not contain gluten. You can take this product if you are pregnant or breast feeding.

Gaviscon is a trade mark of the RB group of companies.

Heartburn & indigestion Fast powerful relief

Net Contents

24 x Chewable Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: For oral administration. Chew thoroughly before swallowing. Read the package leaflet before use. Adults and children over 12 years: When symptoms occur take two to four tablets after meals and at bedtime, up to four times a day. Children under 12 years: Should only be taken on medical advice.

Lower age limit

12 Years