Vicks Triple Action Blackcurrant Throat Sweet 42G

Vicks Triple Action Blackcurrant Throat Sweet 42G
£ 1.00
£2.39/100g

Product Description

  • Boiled sweets filled with blackcurrant juice concentrate, menthol and natural mint flavouring.
  • A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are important.
  • Zinc & Vitamin C contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Sugar free
  • Cooling menthol + zinc + vitamin C
  • With sweeteners
  • Pack size: 42G
Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Blackcurrant Juice Concentrate (0.3%), Natural Mint Flavouring (0.2%), Menthol (0.2%), L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Carrot, Blueberry), Zinc Sulfate

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Consume 3 sweets per day.

Number of uses

The packaging contains ≈ 3 portions

Name and address

  • Katjes Fassin GmbH + Co. KG,
  • 46426 Emmerich,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Vicks consumer information: vicks@katjes.com

Net Contents

42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 12.8 g*
Energy 976 kJ 12 %**125 kJ 1 %**
-234 kcal30 kcal
Fat 0 g 0 %**0 g 0 %**
of which saturates 0 g 0 %**0 g 0 %**
Carbohydrate 97 g 37 %**12.4 g 5 %**
of which sugars &lt;0.5 g <1 %**&lt;0.5 g <1 %**
Protein 0 g 0 %**0 g 0 %**
Salt &lt;0.01 g <1 %**&lt;0.01 g <1 %**
Vitamin C 215 mg 268 %***28 mg 34 %***
Zinc 12.3 mg 123 %***1.5 mg 15 %***
Vitamins, Minerals--
*1 portion = 3 sweets (12.8 g)--
The packaging contains ≈ 3 portions--
** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
*** Daily reference intakes--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great price and helped me a lot.

5 stars

Great price and helped me a lot.

excellent

5 stars

they have helped me so much and it’s so cheap!

