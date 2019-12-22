Vicks Triple Action Blackcurrant Throat Sweet 42G

Great price and helped me a lot.
Great price and helped me a lot.
excellent
they have helped me so much and it’s so cheap!
Sweeteners (Isomalt, Maltitol Syrup, Sucralose), Blackcurrant Juice Concentrate (0.3%), Natural Mint Flavouring (0.2%), Menthol (0.2%), L-Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Carrot, Blueberry), Zinc Sulfate
Store in a cool and dry place.
The packaging contains ≈ 3 portions
42g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 12.8 g*
|Energy
|976 kJ 12 %**
|125 kJ 1 %**
|-
|234 kcal
|30 kcal
|Fat
|0 g 0 %**
|0 g 0 %**
|of which saturates
|0 g 0 %**
|0 g 0 %**
|Carbohydrate
|97 g 37 %**
|12.4 g 5 %**
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g <1 %**
|<0.5 g <1 %**
|Protein
|0 g 0 %**
|0 g 0 %**
|Salt
|<0.01 g <1 %**
|<0.01 g <1 %**
|Vitamin C
|215 mg 268 %***
|28 mg 34 %***
|Zinc
|12.3 mg 123 %***
|1.5 mg 15 %***
|Vitamins, Minerals
|-
|-
|*1 portion = 3 sweets (12.8 g)
|-
|-
|The packaging contains ≈ 3 portions
|-
|-
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|*** Daily reference intakes
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020