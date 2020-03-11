Piriteze Allergy Antihistamine Tablets 14S
Offer
Product Description
- Allergy Tablets
- Cetirizine hydrochloride
- Relief from the symptoms of: hayfever, skin allergies, pet allergies, mould spore allergies, house dust mite allergies
Information
Ingredients
Each Tablet contains the active ingredients Cetirizine Hydrochloride 10 mg, Also includes Lactose - see leaflet for further advice
Preparation and Usage
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
- Dosage: For oral use.
- Adults and children aged 12 years and over: One tablet once a day.
- Children aged 6 to 12 years: Half a tablet twice a day.
- Children under 6 years: Not recommended. See leaflet for further advice.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Warning. May cause drowsiness. If affected do not drive or operate machinery. Avoid alcoholic drink.
- If symptoms persist, or if you are pregnant or breast-feeding, consult your doctor.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
14 x Tablets
Safety information
