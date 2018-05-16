Listerine Spearmint Mouthwash 250Ml

Product Description
- Spearmint Mouthwash
- Use twice daily, Listerine® Spearmint provides 24 hour protection against plaque, gives lasting fresh breath confidence and kills up to 97% of germs left behind after brushing. Listerine Spearmint is clinically proven to:
- Prevent and reduce plaque, a major cause of gum disease
- Freshen breath
- Reduces plaque and removes up to 97% of germs left behind after brushing
- Pack size: 250ML
[PR-008406], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Sodium Saccharin, Eucalyptol, Methyl Salicylate, Aroma, Thymol, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, CI 15985, CI 42090, Contains Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F)
Made in the EU
- Directions: Use twice daily. Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.
- Not suitable for use in children under 12 years.
- Do not use if bottle seal is broken when purchased.
- Do not dilute, swallow or swig from bottle.
- If using fluoride supplements consult your dentist.
- KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN, CONTAINS ALCOHOL
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- UK,
- SL6 3UG.
12 Years
250ml ℮
