By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Listerine Go! Tabs Mint Mouthwash Tablets 8Pk

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Listerine Go! Tabs Mint Mouthwash Tablets 8Pk
£ 3.00
£0.38/each

Product Description

  • Breath freshening microsweets with sweeteners
  • A Revolutionary Way to Get a Whole Mouth Clean and Fresh Feeling, Anytime, Anywhere.
  • Transforming into liquid, it starts working in seconds. It neutralises odours and leaves your mouth feeling as clean as after brushing and rinsing at home, for a long lasting fresh breath.
  • 8 Tablets (12.5g)
  • Whole mouth clean and fresh feeling on the go
  • Chew to transform from a solid to a liquid in seconds
  • Chew, swish and swallow
  • Sugar free
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

[PR-019075], Sweeteners (Xylitol, Erythritol, Isomalt), Bulking Agent (Calcium Carbonate), Flavourings, Carrier (Cellulose Gum), Stabilizer (Hydroxypropyl Cellulose), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K)

Storage

Store at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Warnings

  • CHOKING HAZARD: DO NOT GIVE TO CHILDREN UNDER 4 YEARS. EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE LAXATIVE EFFECTS.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Johnson & Johnson GmbH,
  • D-41470 Neuss,
  • DE.

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson GmbH,
  • D-41470 Neuss,
  • DE.

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

8 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 601kJ/145kcal
Fat 0g
Of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates84g
Of which sugars 0g
Of which polyols 84g
Fibre 3.3g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.17g

Safety information

View more safety information

CHOKING HAZARD: DO NOT GIVE TO CHILDREN UNDER 4 YEARS. EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE LAXATIVE EFFECTS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This Product is so overpriced, we were amazed afte

3 stars

This Product is so overpriced, we were amazed after shopping around. Please don't take your loyal customers as fools???

Usually bought next

Colgate Plax Cool Mint Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml

Listerine Total Care Mouthwash 1L

£ 6.00
£0.60/100ml

Aquafresh My Big Teeth 6+ Years Mouthwash 300Ml

£ 2.00
£0.67/100ml

Colgate Deep Clean Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 3.80
£3.04/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here