Birds Eye Crispy Pancakes Tomato & Mozzarella 4 Pack 266G

- Energy815kJ 195kcal10%
- Fat11g16%
- Saturates2.5g13%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.56g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Pancakes coated in breadcrumbs with a tomato and mozzarella filling, lightly fried.
- A modern spin on a timeless classic.
- The Tomato & Mozzarella Crispy Pancakes, with:
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Mozzarella cheese
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Bigger pack size*
- *previously 220g, now 266g per pack
- Ready in 10 mins
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 266g
Information
Ingredients
Filling (43%) (Tomato Purée (64%), Vegetarian Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (29%), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Vegetarian Hard Cheese (Milk), Basil, Onion, Salt, Garlic, Oregano, Black Pepper), Wheat Flour, Water, Sunflower Oil, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Paprika Powder, Turmeric), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Be careful! The filling will be very hot.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
High Grill 10 - 15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
210°C Fan 190°C Gas Mark 5 10 mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
Net Contents
266g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Pancake (67g) Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|1241kJ
|815kJ
|- kcal
|297kcal
|195kcal
|Fat
|17g
|11g
|- of which Saturates
|3.7g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|18g
|- of which Sugars
|3.5g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.3g
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.85g
|0.56g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019