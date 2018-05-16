Biofreeze Pain Relief Gel 112G

Product Description
- Biofreeze Pain R
- Biofreeze Gel is a topical pain relief which provides long lasting and fast acting cold therapy pain relief for sore muscles, back aches, sore joints and arthritis.
- x 1 Biofreeze tube inside a retail carton
- Long lasting pain relief
- Cold therapy pain relief for sore muscles, backaches, sore joints and arthritis
- No animal testing
- Pack size: 112G
Information
Ingredients
Active: Isopropyl Alcohol; Inactive: Water, Herbal Extract (Ilex Paraguariensis), Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Menthol, Camphor, Silicon Dioxide, Methylparaben, Glycerine, Propylene Glycol, FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Blue #1
Storage
Store in a cool dry place with the lid closed tightly. Keep away from excessive heat or open flame. Do not use with heating pads or devices. Keep out of reach of children.
Produce of
Manufactured in the US, delivered from the UK to customers
Preparation and Usage
- Rub a thin film over desired area of the body, massage not necessary. Rinse hands with cool water. Ideal for application on both small and large muscle areas including the back, neck, shoulder, knee, hand, wrist, elbow, foot, and ankle. Adults and children 2 years of age and older should apply to the affected area no more than 3 to 4 times daily. Not for use on children under 2 years of age. Consult a doctor before use if you are pregnant, nursing or have sensitive skin.
Warnings
- Use only as directed. For external use only. In case of accidental ingestion, seek professional assistance or contact a doctor immediately. Avoid contact with the eyes or mucous membranes. If condition worsens, or if symptoms persist for more than 7 days, or clear up and recur again within a few days, discontinue use of this product and consult a doctor. Do not apply to wounds or damaged skin. Do not use with other ointments, creams, sprays, or liniments. Do not apply to irritated skin or if excessive irritation develops. Do not bandage. Store in a cool dry place with lid closed tightly. Keep away from excessive heat or open flame. Do not use with heating pads or devices. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Performance Health,
- LLC 1245 Home Avenue,
- Akron,
- OH 44310.
Distributor address
- Performance Health UK,
- Nunn Brook Road,
- Huthwaite,
- Sutton-in-Ashfield,
- Nottinghamshire,
- NG17 2HU,
Return to
- Performance Health International Limited,
- Quality Department,
- Nunn Brook Rd,
- Huthwaite,
- Sutton-in-Ashfield,
- NG17 2HU.
- 03448 730 035
- uk@biofreeze.com
- www.biofreeze.co.uk
Net Contents
118ml
Safety information
Use only as directed. For external use only. In case of accidental ingestion, seek professional assistance or contact a doctor immediately. Avoid contact with the eyes or mucous membranes. If condition worsens, or if symptoms persist for more than 7 days, or clear up and recur again within a few days, discontinue use of this product and consult a doctor. Do not apply to wounds or damaged skin. Do not use with other ointments, creams, sprays, or liniments. Do not apply to irritated skin or if excessive irritation develops. Do not bandage. Store in a cool dry place with lid closed tightly. Keep away from excessive heat or open flame. Do not use with heating pads or devices. Keep out of reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020