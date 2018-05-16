Scholl Hard Skin Foot Cream 75Ml

Product Description
- Hard Skin Foot Cream
- Instantly: boosts moisture levels to soften very dry and rough skin.
- Long-lasting: with regular use, skin remains smooth and protected.
- For healthy-looking hydrated feet, use with Scholl Electronic Foot File as part of your foot care routine. This routine is clinically proven to give softer & smoother feet for longer. Fast-absorbing.
- Prevent hard skin build up*
- *with continued use
- Clinically proven softer & smoother feet**
- **versus using no cream
- The skin on your feet is unique. Scholl's Expert Care foot cream range is specifically developed for the skin on your feet. Formulated with 5% Urea and Vitamin E & Provitamin B5 Complex and our special PediCream™ blend, it delivers targeted moisturisation to the thicker layers of the skin.
- Clinically proven
- With 5% Uvit complex
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Urea, Polyglyceryl-3 Methylglucose Distearate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glyceryl Stearate, Myristyl Alcohol, Cyclohexasiloxane, Panthenol, Dimethicone, Paraffin, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Methylparaben, Tocopheryl Acetate, Allantoin, Bisabolol, Ethylparaben, Butylparaben, Propylparaben
Storage
Store below 25°C.
Produce of
Made in India
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Apply as required to clean dry feet, gently massaging into the skin.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: For external use only. Do not apply to broken, sore or irritated skin. Stop use immediately if irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If using large quantities, regularly change clothing, bedding or dressings impregnated with the product and keep away from fire as it may pose a fire hazard. Avoid contact with eyes.
- Scholl and diabetes
- If you have diabetes or poor blood circulation please seek advice from a healthcare professional using this product. Do NOT use a foot file unless directed by a healthcare professional.
Return to
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
- www.scholl.com
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS: For external use only. Do not apply to broken, sore or irritated skin. Stop use immediately if irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. If using large quantities, regularly change clothing, bedding or dressings impregnated with the product and keep away from fire as it may pose a fire hazard. Avoid contact with eyes. Scholl and diabetes If you have diabetes or poor blood circulation please seek advice from a healthcare professional using this product. Do NOT use a foot file unless directed by a healthcare professional.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020