Scholl Dry Skin Foot Cream 75Ml

Product Description
- Dry Skin Foot Cream
- Instantly: skin is hydrated.
- Long-lasting: healthy-looking skin day after day with regular use.
- For healthy-looking hydrated feet, use with Scholl Electronic Foot File as part of your foot care routine. This routine is clinically proven to give softer & smoother feet for longer. Fast-absorbing.
- Clinically proven softer & smoother feet*
- *versus using no cream
- The skin on your feet is unique. Scholl's Expert Care foot cream range is specifically developed for the skin on your feet. Formulated with Allantoin, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Lactic Acid and Lysine Complex and our special PediCream™ blend, it delivers targeted moisturisation to the thicker layers of the skin.
- Clinically proven
- Daily care for healthy-looking skin
- 1% skin conditioning complex
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Urea, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Petrolatum, Sucrose Distearate, Stearic Acid, Diglycerin, Sodium PCA, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Sucrose Stearate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Polysorbate 60, Allantoin, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Lactic Acid, Lysine, PCA, Sorbitol, Xanthan Gum, Parfum, Methylparaben, Disodium EDTA, Ethylparaben, Butylparaben, Propylparaben, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Geraniol
Storage
Store below 25°C.Best used before the end of: see top of tube
Produce of
Made in India
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: Apply as required to clean dry feet, gently massaging into the skin.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on broken, sore or irritated skin. Avoid contact with eyes.
- Scholl and diabetes
- This product is suitable to for use on dry skin if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation. Do NOT use a foot file unless directed by a healthcare professional.
Return to
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
- www.scholl.com
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not use on broken, sore or irritated skin. Avoid contact with eyes. Scholl and diabetes This product is suitable to for use on dry skin if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation. Do NOT use a foot file unless directed by a healthcare professional.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020