Scholl Cracked Cracked Heel Refill

Product Description
- Expert Care Cracked Heel
- Clinically proven softer & smoother skin
- Expert Care Cracked Heel Roller Head.
- Specially designed with contoured fit, effectively reduces the appearance of cracked heels quickly & easily.
- Our founder, Dr William Scholl wanted to understand the structure and biometrics of feet in relation to the body, and his passion and values still live with us today.
- Clinically proven softer, smoother feet
- Contoured fit
- Over 100 years of expertise
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for Use:
- We recommend that you only use Scholl Roller Heads with Scholl Electronic Foot Care System and replace every 3 months for ideal efficacy. You can use this roller head on wet, soaked or dry feet. Retain the outer packaging for future reference.
- Refer to the packaging of your Scholl Electronic Foot Care System for full usage instructions.
- Changing the Roller Head:
- 1. Remove the roller by pressing the button as pictured.
- 2. Replace the roller, click into place.
- For best results, apply some Scholl Expert Care cream on your feet after filling.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
- www.scholl.com
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020