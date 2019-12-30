Colgate Total Enamel Health Toothpaste 75Ml

Clean fresh feel
Teeth felt clean and fresh after use, not too strong
Minty fresh
Leaves teeth feeling and looking clean, fresh minty breath and buy this for the whole family
Fresh
I quite liked the taste of this product and actually left my teeth and mouth feeling clean and fresh and what I liked about it was that I wasnt to gluey. I have already recommended to family and friends
Fresh
I have gum disease and suffer terribly with my teeth. I found this toothpaste left my mouth feeling fresh for longer and have noticed my gums looking healthier healthy and teeth somewhat whiter
Good taste and texture
Love this toothpaste, nice taste and texture leaving a fresh breath for a long time
Mild
I found it quite a mild minty toothpaste. Compared to others within the Colgate range. Leaves teeth feeling clean.
Good everyday toothpaste
Good toothpaste with whitening effect. Good taste and very gentle.
Toothpaste
Nice taste, teeth felt clean. Recent dentist trip showed no cavities or problems. Dentist happy I am happy
Clean and fresh
My review on Colgate total as a 46-year-old woman I as a kid has always used Colgate toothpaste so I carried on to my children so they use it to cleans it protects freshens your breath and last up to 24 hours I love this product use it day and night
Works just like most Colgate not a difference
Good toothpaste but not special any Colgate would work the same.