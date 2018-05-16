Grenade 50 Calibre Pre Workout Cola 23.2G

Product Description
- Food Supplement with creatine and amino acids.
- Grenade - .50 Calibre ®: A hard hitting pre workout detonator designed to make every workout an explosive energy fuelled assault*
- *Niacin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism, niacin and folic acid contributes to the reduction in tiredness and fatigue.
- Flavoured with sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 23.2G
Information
Ingredients
Creatine Monohydrate, Beta Alanine, Citrulline Malate, Acid (Citric Acid), Theobroma Cacao Seed, Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide, Tri Calcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Resistant Dextrin, Glycerol, Colour, (Caramel Powder), Arginine, BCAA Blend (L-Leucine, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine), Potassium Bicarbonate, Caffeine, Taurine, Beetroot Extract, Sweetener (Sodium Cyclamate, Acesulfame, Sucralose, Sodium Saccharin), Sodium Bicarbonate, Green Tea Extract, Glucuronolactone, American Ginseng, L-Tyrosine, Bitter Orange Powder, Niacin (Nicotinic Acid), Folic Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and odours.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use - Read warning before consuming
- Initial Single Serving Dosage: Mix half sachet (11.6g) with 150 to 250mL of cold water and stir or shake. Consume .50 Calibre® approximately 30 minutes before training.
- Maximum Performance Dosage: For those who have previously used pre-workout formulas and want the most dramatic results, mix one full sachet (23.2g) with 300 to 500mL of cold water and stir or shake. Consume .50 Calibre® approximately 30 minutes before training. Drink at least 8 glasses of water per day. Do Not exceed one sachet of .50 Calibre® per day.
Number of uses
Serving Size: 1/2 Pack (11.6g). Servings Per Pack: 2
Warnings
- WARNING: Not for use by individuals under the age of 18. Consult a physician or healthcare professional before using this product if you have any allergies, medical conditions or are taking any medication. High Caffeine Content - 137mg per 100mL. Not recommended for children, pregnant or lactating women. This amount of Nicotinic acid may cause skin flushes in sensitive individuals. Contains glycerol; excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. DO NOT consume this product if you suffer from high blood pressure. DO NOT consume within 4-6 hours of intended sleep. Reduce or discontinue use of this product if you feel unwell after consuming and seek medical advice. DO NOT use this product in conjunction with any other product containing caffeine or other stimulants.
- Store out of the reach of children. This product is intended for use by adults. DO NOT exceed recommended dosages. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
- Note for tested athletes: Please consult your specific federation before use.
Name and address
- Grenade UK Ltd,
- Unit 5,
- Spitfire Close,
- Coventry,
- CV5 6UR,
- UK.
Return to
- www.grenade.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
23.2g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (11.6g) %RI
|kJ
|905
|105
|Kcal
|216
|25g
|Fat
|2.6g
|0.3g
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrates
|21.6g
|2.5g
|of which sugars
|6g
|0.7g
|of which polyols
|13g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0g
|Protein
|23.7g
|2.75g
|Salt
|521mg
|60mg
|Niacin (Nicotinic Acid)
|172mg
|20mg NE 125%
|Folic Acid
|1.3mg
|150mcg 75%
|Creatine Monohydrate (N-Amidonosarcosine)
|1,520mg
|Beta Alanine (3-aminopropanoic acid, H+ Neutralization amino acid)
|1,500mg
|Citrulline Malate (2-Amino-5-(carbamoylamino) pentanoic acid)
|1,500mg
|Arginine (2-Amino-5-guanidinopentanoic acid)
|500mg
|Taurine (2-aminoethanesulfonic acid)
|250mg
|American Ginseng (Panax Quinquefolius)
|100mg
|Theobroma Cacao Seed (rich in flavanols)
|800mg
|Caffeine (1,3,7-trimethylxanthine)
|275mg
|Green Tea (Epigallocatechin Gallate, Epigallocatechin, Epicatechin Gallate, Epicatechin)
|125mg
|L-Tyrosine (4-hydroxyphenylalanine)
|80mg
|Bitter Orange Powder
|50mg
|Glycerol (1,2,3-trihydroxypropane)
|510mg
|Beetroot Extract (Beta Vulgarins; nitrate rich)
|250mg
|Glucuronolactone
|100mg
|Potassium Bicarbonate
|300mg
|Sodium Bicarbonate
|200mg
|BCAA blend (L-Leucine, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine [2:1:1 ratio])
|400mg
|Energy
|-
|-
|Also Provides
|-
|-
|.50 Calibre® Power Delivery System (5,370mg):
|-
|-
|AdrenoPump Oxygen Delivery Formula: (1,330mg)
|-
|-
|NutriPump Formula (860mg):
|-
|-
|Lactic Acid Buffer Formula (500mg):
|-
|-
|2:1:1 BCAA Muscle Defence System (400mg):
|-
|-
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
