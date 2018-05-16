By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grenade 50 Calibre Pre Workout Cola 23.2G

Grenade 50 Calibre Pre Workout Cola 23.2G
£ 3.00
£12.94/100g

Product Description

  • Food Supplement with creatine and amino acids.
  • Grenade - .50 Calibre ®: A hard hitting pre workout detonator designed to make every workout an explosive energy fuelled assault*
  • *Niacin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism, niacin and folic acid contributes to the reduction in tiredness and fatigue.
  • Flavoured with sweeteners
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 23.2G
  • Niacin contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism
  • Niacin and folic acid contributes to the reduction in tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Creatine Monohydrate, Beta Alanine, Citrulline Malate, Acid (Citric Acid), Theobroma Cacao Seed, Anti-Caking Agents (Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide, Tri Calcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Resistant Dextrin, Glycerol, Colour, (Caramel Powder), Arginine, BCAA Blend (L-Leucine, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine), Potassium Bicarbonate, Caffeine, Taurine, Beetroot Extract, Sweetener (Sodium Cyclamate, Acesulfame, Sucralose, Sodium Saccharin), Sodium Bicarbonate, Green Tea Extract, Glucuronolactone, American Ginseng, L-Tyrosine, Bitter Orange Powder, Niacin (Nicotinic Acid), Folic Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light and odours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions For Use - Read warning before consuming
  • Initial Single Serving Dosage: Mix half sachet (11.6g) with 150 to 250mL of cold water and stir or shake. Consume .50 Calibre® approximately 30 minutes before training.
  • Maximum Performance Dosage: For those who have previously used pre-workout formulas and want the most dramatic results, mix one full sachet (23.2g) with 300 to 500mL of cold water and stir or shake. Consume .50 Calibre® approximately 30 minutes before training. Drink at least 8 glasses of water per day. Do Not exceed one sachet of .50 Calibre® per day.

Number of uses

Serving Size: 1/2 Pack (11.6g). Servings Per Pack: 2

Warnings

  • WARNING: Not for use by individuals under the age of 18. Consult a physician or healthcare professional before using this product if you have any allergies, medical conditions or are taking any medication. High Caffeine Content - 137mg per 100mL. Not recommended for children, pregnant or lactating women. This amount of Nicotinic acid may cause skin flushes in sensitive individuals. Contains glycerol; excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. DO NOT consume this product if you suffer from high blood pressure. DO NOT consume within 4-6 hours of intended sleep. Reduce or discontinue use of this product if you feel unwell after consuming and seek medical advice. DO NOT use this product in conjunction with any other product containing caffeine or other stimulants.
  • Store out of the reach of children. This product is intended for use by adults. DO NOT exceed recommended dosages. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.
  • Note for tested athletes: Please consult your specific federation before use.

Name and address

  • Grenade UK Ltd,
  • Unit 5,
  • Spitfire Close,
  • Coventry,
  • CV5 6UR,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

23.2g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (11.6g) %RI
kJ905105
Kcal21625g
Fat2.6g0.3g
of which saturates1.8g0.2g
Carbohydrates21.6g2.5g
of which sugars6g0.7g
of which polyols13g1.5g
Fibre<0.5g0g
Protein23.7g2.75g
Salt521mg60mg
Niacin (Nicotinic Acid)172mg20mg NE 125%
Folic Acid1.3mg150mcg 75%
Creatine Monohydrate (N-Amidonosarcosine)1,520mg
Beta Alanine (3-aminopropanoic acid, H+ Neutralization amino acid)1,500mg
Citrulline Malate (2-Amino-5-(carbamoylamino) pentanoic acid)1,500mg
Arginine (2-Amino-5-guanidinopentanoic acid)500mg
Taurine (2-aminoethanesulfonic acid)250mg
American Ginseng (Panax Quinquefolius)100mg
Theobroma Cacao Seed (rich in flavanols)800mg
Caffeine (1,3,7-trimethylxanthine)275mg
Green Tea (Epigallocatechin Gallate, Epigallocatechin, Epicatechin Gallate, Epicatechin)125mg
L-Tyrosine (4-hydroxyphenylalanine)80mg
Bitter Orange Powder50mg
Glycerol (1,2,3-trihydroxypropane)510mg
Beetroot Extract (Beta Vulgarins; nitrate rich)250mg
Glucuronolactone100mg
Potassium Bicarbonate300mg
Sodium Bicarbonate200mg
BCAA blend (L-Leucine, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine [2:1:1 ratio])400mg
Energy--
Also Provides--
.50 Calibre® Power Delivery System (5,370mg):--
AdrenoPump Oxygen Delivery Formula: (1,330mg)--
NutriPump Formula (860mg):--
Lactic Acid Buffer Formula (500mg):--
2:1:1 BCAA Muscle Defence System (400mg):--
RI = Reference Intake--

Safety information

WARNING: Not for use by individuals under the age of 18. Consult a physician or healthcare professional before using this product if you have any allergies, medical conditions or are taking any medication. High Caffeine Content - 137mg per 100mL. Not recommended for children, pregnant or lactating women. This amount of Nicotinic acid may cause skin flushes in sensitive individuals. Contains glycerol; excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. DO NOT consume this product if you suffer from high blood pressure. DO NOT consume within 4-6 hours of intended sleep. Reduce or discontinue use of this product if you feel unwell after consuming and seek medical advice. DO NOT use this product in conjunction with any other product containing caffeine or other stimulants. Store out of the reach of children. This product is intended for use by adults. DO NOT exceed recommended dosages. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet. Note for tested athletes: Please consult your specific federation before use.

