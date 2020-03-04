Cetraben Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- Dermatological Cream
- For problematic dry, sensitive or eczema prone skin
- Soothes and moisturises
- Softens and protects
- Absorbs easily
- Fragrance free
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
White Soft Paraffin 13.2% w/w, Light Liquid Paraffin 10.5% w/w, Emulsifying Wax (SLS Free), Cetostearyl Alcohol, Glycerol, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Trisodium Citrate Dihydrate, Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Do not use after expiry date.
Preparation and Usage
- Uses: It is a moisturising and protective cream for the relief of symptoms such as red, inflamed, dry, or chapped skin, especially when associated with eczema.
- Directions for use: For external use only. Adults, the elderly and children: Apply to dry skin areas as often as required and rub in. If you accidentally swallow this product, go to your nearest accident and emergency department.
Warnings
- Precautions: Mild skin reactions, such as redness and rash, have been seen very rarely. Should this occur, use of the product should be stopped. In the unlikely event of side-effects, you should take to your doctor or pharmacist. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed. Talk to your doctor before use if the skin is badly cracked, infected or bleeding. Avoid contact with the eyes.
- Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Using Cetraben Cream during pregnancy and breastfeeding is unlikely to have any ill effects. If unsure talk to your doctor or pharmacist.
- Some important information about the ingredients: This product contains cetostearyl alcohol which may cause local skin reactions.
- For external use only. Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- Genus Pharmaceuticals,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
- UPL Ltd.,
- Preston,
Return to
- Genus Pharmaceuticals,
- Huddersfield,
- HD7 5QH,
- UK.
- UPL Ltd.,
- Preston,
- PR4 3JA,
- UK.
- www.cetraben.co.uk
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
Precautions: Mild skin reactions, such as redness and rash, have been seen very rarely. Should this occur, use of the product should be stopped. In the unlikely event of side-effects, you should take to your doctor or pharmacist. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed. Talk to your doctor before use if the skin is badly cracked, infected or bleeding. Avoid contact with the eyes. Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Using Cetraben Cream during pregnancy and breastfeeding is unlikely to have any ill effects. If unsure talk to your doctor or pharmacist. Some important information about the ingredients: This product contains cetostearyl alcohol which may cause local skin reactions. For external use only. Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020