Mallets Apple Cider 12 X 440Ml Can

3(4)Write a review
£ 7.00
£1.33/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Original
  • Forged from the juice of freshly pressed bittersweet apples, harvested from our award-winning Somerset orchards, Mallets Original refreshes with every crisp drop. Its thirst quenching power a result of our remarkably slow fermentation process.
  • Refreshment nailed
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 5280ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Name and address

  • Showerings Cider Mill,
  • Shepton Mallet,
  • Somerset,
  • England,
  • BA4 5ND.

Return to

  • Tel: 01749 333456
  • www.malletscider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

12 x 440ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

This is pretty decent IMO.

5 stars

I only drink cider, so I know what they all taste like. This is pretty decent, it's not high end, but I'm buying a packet each week and enjoying it. It's fruity, not too sweet, quite dry. Keep stocking it Tesco and don't change the price!

Disappointed

2 stars

Smells like wee ? And doesn't go down any better, think we will stick to the usual Strongbow or thatchers !

Great cider and great price!

5 stars

Great cider and great price- hope they keep stocking it as it’s a new favourite!

Very good, crisp, flavour an improvement to Strong

1 stars

Very good, crisp, flavour an improvement to Strongbow. Well with a visit!

