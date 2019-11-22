Mallets Apple Cider 12 X 440Ml Can

This is pretty decent IMO.
I only drink cider, so I know what they all taste like. This is pretty decent, it's not high end, but I'm buying a packet each week and enjoying it. It's fruity, not too sweet, quite dry. Keep stocking it Tesco and don't change the price!
Disappointed
Smells like wee ? And doesn't go down any better, think we will stick to the usual Strongbow or thatchers !
Great cider and great price!
Great cider and great price- hope they keep stocking it as it’s a new favourite!
Very good, crisp, flavour an improvement to Strong
Very good, crisp, flavour an improvement to Strongbow. Well with a visit!