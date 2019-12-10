By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Old Mout Cider Pineapple & Raspberry 500Ml Bottle

3.5(2)Write a review
Old Mout Cider Pineapple & Raspberry 500Ml Bottle
£ 2.20
£0.44/100ml

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Cider blended with pineapple and raspberry juice.
  • Visit www.oldmoutcider.co.uk to find out more.
  • You're about to experience an exotic fusion of the natural sweetness of pineapple and tart raspberry. We love nature and we couldn't craft our tasty cider without it, which is why we like to look after it.
  • Why Not Try:
  • Kiwi & Lime, Berries & Cherries, Strawberry & Pomegranate
  • A trending topic
  • Established in Nelson, New Zealand
  • Pronounced incorrectly since 1947
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Tasting Notes

  • You're about to experience an exotic fusion of the natural sweetness of pineapple and tart raspberry

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.

Return to

  • HP Bulmer Limited,
  • Hereford,
  • HR4 0LE.
  • Consumer careline 0345 303 0351
  • consumercare@oldmoutcider.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Doesn't taste of pineapple...

3 stars

Weren't really that impressed with this after searching everywhere for it. It was okay but it doesn't taste of pineapple at all which was disappointing as that was the reason I purchased it. You can only taste the raspberry sadly.

Pleasant, if not quite as I thought it would be.

4 stars

I had been expecting this to taste quite like those fruit-salad chews, but, while that was distantly reminiscent, I felt there was much more of a similarity to ginger wine in quite a surprisingly nice way.

Usually bought next

Rekorderlig Mango & Raspberry Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Offer

Old Mout Pomegranate & Strawberry Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Offer

Old Mout Kiwi & Lime Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Offer

Rekorderlig Wild Berries Cider 500Ml Bottle

£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here