Old Mout Cider Pineapple & Raspberry 500Ml Bottle

Doesn't taste of pineapple...
Weren't really that impressed with this after searching everywhere for it. It was okay but it doesn't taste of pineapple at all which was disappointing as that was the reason I purchased it. You can only taste the raspberry sadly.
Pleasant, if not quite as I thought it would be.
I had been expecting this to taste quite like those fruit-salad chews, but, while that was distantly reminiscent, I felt there was much more of a similarity to ginger wine in quite a surprisingly nice way.