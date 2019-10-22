By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neo G Neotape Cohesive Bandage Blue

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Neo G Neotape Cohesive Bandage Blue
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • In Partnership with Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP)
  • Registered as a Class 1 Medical Device
  • For further information on products and more go to neo-g.co.uk / neo-g.com
  • Ideal for:
  • Injury Prevention - a pre-sport wrap to provide additional support
  • Injury Treatment - apply as soon as possible post injury to help reduce swelling
  • Children - doesn't stick to skin. Quick to apply.
  • Hot & Cold Therapy - Compatible with Neo G Hot and Cold Therapy Disc or Pack
  • 7.5cm x 5.7m (unstretched)
  • Self-Adhesive, doesn't stick to hair or skin
  • Light weight and Flexible
  • Water Resistant
  • Breathable
  • Easy to tear
  • Can be used on the elbow, ankle, knee, wrist and other awkward body parts

Information

Ingredients

Cotton, Elastane, Natural Rubber Latex

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct heat and sunlight

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply
  • Apply to clean skin with moderate stretch above and below the joint. Ensure blood flow is not restricted. Tear by hand or cut with scissors.

Warnings

  • ATTENTION
  • The indications outlined may not be suitable for your condition, before use consult your doctor/medical professional or therapist for advice. It is recommended to test tape on a small area of skin first before use. If you experience any irritation stop using tape immediately. Contains natural rubber latex, do not use if you have a known allergy to natural rubber latex. If you experience any irritation stop using tape immediately. Please consult a physician before use if undergoing special medical care. Take care not to restrict circulation. Do not expose to open flames. Do not use on open wounds or damaged skin. Do not use after the expiry date. Ensure to read the instructions before use. To prolong product life during wear do not submerge in water for long periods of time. Suitable for adults and children (under supervision). Do not use if liniments, ointments, gels, creams or any other substances have been applied to affected area.

Name and address

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA.

Return to

  • Neo G Limited,
  • Unit 8,
  • Killinghall Stone Quarry,
  • Ripon Road,
  • Killinghall,
  • HG3 2BA.
  • Questions?
  • +44 (0)1423 507309

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product

5 stars

I have been using this product for the last couple of weeks and it has allowed me to jog again pain free. Would definitely recommend

