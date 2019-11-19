By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Freixenent Prosecco 20Cl

Product Description

  • Prosecco - White Italian Wine
  • Presented in a striking cut-glass bottle, Freixenet Prosecco is a premium prosecco that will definitely be remembered. Using our sparkling winemaking expertise, Freixenet has created a stand-out, stylish fizz that is perfect for any occasion; blending superior quality with stunning beauty.
  • Made from the finest Glera grapes in Italy's Prosecco region of Veneto, Freixenet Prosecco is as distinctive as it is delicious, with the lively effervescence of ripe lemon, hints of green apple, and grapefruit flavours. Our 20cl mini bottle is perfect for a mid week drink for one or for picnics and wedding favours.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A refreshing Prosecco with a clean fresh palate of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit flavours.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Producer

C.C.S.M.T., Oderzo, italy

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Freixenet's Technical team

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Glera

Vinification Details

  • The aromas and freshness of its grapes are preserved thanks to a first slow cooled fermentation. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.

History

  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people to celebrate more, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.

Regional Information

  • Made from the finest Glera grapes in Italy's Prosecco region of Veneto, Freixenet Prosecco is as distinctive as it is delicious, with the lively effervescence of ripe lemon, hints of green apple, and grapefruit flavours.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from light.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Freixenet S.A.,
  • Spain.
  • By:
  • C.C.S.M.T.,
  • Oderzo,

Return to

  • www.freixenet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

