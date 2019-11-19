Freixenent Prosecco 20Cl

Product Description
- Prosecco - White Italian Wine
- Presented in a striking cut-glass bottle, Freixenet Prosecco is a premium prosecco that will definitely be remembered. Using our sparkling winemaking expertise, Freixenet has created a stand-out, stylish fizz that is perfect for any occasion; blending superior quality with stunning beauty.
- Made from the finest Glera grapes in Italy's Prosecco region of Veneto, Freixenet Prosecco is as distinctive as it is delicious, with the lively effervescence of ripe lemon, hints of green apple, and grapefruit flavours. Our 20cl mini bottle is perfect for a mid week drink for one or for picnics and wedding favours.
- Wine of Italy
- Extra dry
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- A refreshing Prosecco with a clean fresh palate of ripe lemon, green apple and grapefruit flavours.
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Producer
C.C.S.M.T., Oderzo, italy
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Freixenet's Technical team
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Glera
Vinification Details
- The aromas and freshness of its grapes are preserved thanks to a first slow cooled fermentation. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.
History
- A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people to celebrate more, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.
Regional Information
- Made from the finest Glera grapes in Italy's Prosecco region of Veneto, Freixenet Prosecco is as distinctive as it is delicious, with the lively effervescence of ripe lemon, hints of green apple, and grapefruit flavours.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Storage
Keep it in a cool and dry place and away from light.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Freixenet S.A.,
- Spain.
- By:
- C.C.S.M.T.,
- Oderzo,
Return to
- www.freixenet.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
20cl ℮
