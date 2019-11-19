By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Freixenet Italian Rose 20Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Freixenet Italian Rose 20Cl
£ 3.50
£17.50/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rosé Italian Wine
  • Presented in a striking cut-glass bottle, Freixenet Italian Rosé blends superior quality with stunning beauty. Using its extensive sparkling winemaking expertise, Freixenet has created the Rosé sibling to Freixenet's widely successful Prosecco. A stand-out rosé that is perfect to make any occasion extra special.
  • Freixenet Italian Rosé is a delicate blend of Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, carefully selected from the finest Italian vineyards. Light and effervescent, with notes of red berries and underlying hints of white flowers and apples.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Extra dry
  • Pack size: 20cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Tasting Notes - Light and effervescent, Freixenet Italian Rosé offers delightful red berries notes over a delicate base of white flowers and apples.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Freixenet SA,Sant Sadurni d'Anoia, Spain

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Freixenet's Technical Team

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Noir, Glera

Vinification Details

  • Glera and Pinot Noir grapes are harvested during sunrise, being softly pressed to capture the deliciously delicate rosé tone and fruit flavour, and fermented at a low temperature to foster the most fragrant aromas. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.

History

  • A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people to celebrate more, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.

Regional Information

  • Freixenet Italian Rosé is a delicate blend of Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, carefully selected from the finest Italian vineyards. Light and effervescent, with notes of red berries and underlying hints of white flowers and apples.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Keep it in a cool and dry place away from light.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Freixenet S.A.
  • By:
  • UCSA RE.,
  • 5516-B-ES,
  • 08770 Sant Sadurni D'Anoia,

Return to

  • www.freixenet.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

20cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Freixenent Prosecco 20Cl

£ 3.50
£13.13/75cl

Plaza Centro Prosecco Doc Brut 20Cl

£ 2.50
£9.38/75cl

Freixenet Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Docg Valdobbiadene Prosecco 20Cl

£ 3.00
£11.25/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here