Freixenet Italian Rose 20Cl

Product Description
- Rosé Italian Wine
- Presented in a striking cut-glass bottle, Freixenet Italian Rosé blends superior quality with stunning beauty. Using its extensive sparkling winemaking expertise, Freixenet has created the Rosé sibling to Freixenet's widely successful Prosecco. A stand-out rosé that is perfect to make any occasion extra special.
- Freixenet Italian Rosé is a delicate blend of Glera and Pinot Noir grapes, carefully selected from the finest Italian vineyards. Light and effervescent, with notes of red berries and underlying hints of white flowers and apples.
- Wine of Italy
- Extra dry
- Pack size: 20cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Tasting Notes - Light and effervescent, Freixenet Italian Rosé offers delightful red berries notes over a delicate base of white flowers and apples.
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
2.2
ABV
11% vol
Producer
Freixenet SA,Sant Sadurni d'Anoia, Spain
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Freixenet's Technical Team
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinot Noir, Glera
Vinification Details
- Glera and Pinot Noir grapes are harvested during sunrise, being softly pressed to capture the deliciously delicate rosé tone and fruit flavour, and fermented at a low temperature to foster the most fragrant aromas. The second fermentation takes place in stainless steel tanks pressurized at controlled temperature.
History
- A family-owned business with over 150 years of wine-making heritage in the Catalonia region west of Barcelona, Freixenet is renowned for the quality and consistency of its sparkling wine. With the mission of helping people to celebrate more, here at Freixenet we create quality fizz with a dash of style, in every bottle.
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Storage
Keep it in a cool and dry place away from light.
Produce of
Product of Italy
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Freixenet S.A.
- By:
- UCSA RE.,
- 5516-B-ES,
- 08770 Sant Sadurni D'Anoia,
Return to
- www.freixenet.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
20cl
