Twinings Tea Bag Superblends Focus 30G

Product Description
- Mango and Pineapple Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Ginseng Root and added Vitamin B6.
- Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Sourced with Care
- Improving quality of life in the communities we source from.
- For more information while you finish your cup, visit www.sourcedwithcare.com.
- We all need help sometimes to see the wood for the trees. This is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted naturally caffeine free Focus blend. A moreish flavour combination of sweet mango, tart pineapple and earthy ginseng root is perfect when you need a pick me up.
- What does it taste like?
- Sweet with a subtle sharpness, you will want to drink this all day long.
- Ginseng Root
- Ginseng roots have a gentle earthy flavour with spicy undertones. It is a popular ingredient celebrated in herbal infusions throughout the world.
- Mango
- The delicious taste of this juicy fruit brings a lovely sweetness to this blend.
- Pineapple
- Adding to the tropical taste, the pineapple notes bring a slight sharpness which perfectly complements the sweetness in this blend.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Mango & pineapple with ginseng
- Vitamin B6 contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- Naturally caffeine free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
White Hibiscus, Spearmint, Apple Pieces, Pineapple Flavouring (10%), Mango Flavouring (10%), Lemon Peel, Lemon Verbena, Rosehips, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B6 (1.5%), Ginseng Root (1%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- How do I drink it?
- Simply use fresh boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.
Number of uses
This product contains 20 servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Want to talk tea?
- Call us on 01264 313444,
- Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
Net Contents
30g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml brewed infusion*
|Per 200 ml serving*
|Energy
|3 kJ / 1 kcal
|7 kJ / 2 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|Vitamin B6
|0.18 mg (12.5% of NRV**)
|0.35 mg (25% of NRV**)
|*Based on an infusion brewed with 200 ml hot water for 3 minutes
|-
|-
|**Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
