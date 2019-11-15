By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twinings Superblends Calm Tea Bags 30G

Product Description

  • Spice and Vanilla Flavoured Herbal Infusion with Camomile, Roasted Chicory Root and added Niacin.
  • Enjoy at least 1 cup a day as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Source with Care
  • Improving quality of life in the communities we source from. For more information while you finish your cup, visit
  • www.sourcedwithcare.com
  • A moment of calm and clarity is the inspiration behind this carefully crafted blend. The softly sweet and spiced infusion is warming and comforting, perfect to rebalance at the end of a busy day.
  • What does it taste like?
  • This is a smooth, delicate, lightly spiced blend with a lovely hint of sweetness. The chicory root brings a gorgeous roasted flavour and a touch of indulgence.
  • Chicory root
  • Chicory is a flowering plant that belongs to the sunflower family. We've used the root in this blend. It has a rich, roasted taste, perfect for a moment of calm reflection.
  • Camomile
  • Camomile is a pretty daisy-like flower which creates a delicate, golden infusion with a floral, soothing taste.
  • Vanilla
  • Vanilla is a well-loved flavour that comes from little pods containing tiny black seeds. The flavour is smooth & sweet.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.

  • Spiced camomile & vanilla with roasted chicory root
  • Niacin (vitamin B3) contributes to normal psychological function
  • Naturally caffeine free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 30g
Information

Ingredients

Camomile (44%), Roasted Chicory Root (17%), Apple Pieces, Natural Flavourings, Cinnamon (9%), Cardamom (5%), Niacin (2.5%), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings (1%)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I drink it?
  • Simply use fresh boiled water and infuse the bag for at least 3 minutes. Give the teabag a few little stirs and a gentle squeeze to release the flavour before removing it from the cup.

Number of uses

This product contains 20 servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Return to

  • Want to talk tea?
  • Call us on 01264 313444,
  • Visit our website at twinings.co.uk, or write to us at
  • R. Twining and Company Limited,
  • South Way,
  • Andover,
  • Hampshire,
  • SP10 5AQ.

Net Contents

30g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml brewed infusion*Per 200 ml serving*
Energy3 kJ / 1 kcal7 kJ / 2 kcal
Fat0 g0 g
of which saturates0 g0 g
Carbohydrate<0.5 g<0.5 g
of which sugars<0.5 g<0.5 g
Protein0 g0 g
Salt0 g0 g
Niacin1.2 mg (7.5% of NRV**)2.4 mg (15% of NRV**)
*Based on an infusion brewed with 200 ml hot water for 3 minutes--
**Nutrient Reference Value--

Surprisingly tasty

5 stars

Surprisingly tasty for this type of tea which I usually find all the same. This was a free sample & it went down nicely. Will now be buying a box as I think it would be nice for a drink after a heavy latish, night meal.

