Grenade Carb Killa Dark Chocolate Raspberry Bar 60G

Product Description
- Raspberry Flavour Protein bar in Dark Chocolate with Sweetener
- Informed-Sport.com
- Trusted by sport
- Carb Killa® should be consumed as part of a balanced diet.
- 20g protein*
- 0.9g sugars*
- *Per 60g Bar
- Product contains more than 10g/100g polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effects.
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate with Sweetener (21%) (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavouring), Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein Isolate (Milk), Hydrolysed Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk)), Humectant: Glycerol, White Chocolate with Sweetener (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Water, Cocoa Nibs, Soy Nuggets (Soy Protein Isolate, Cocoa, Tapioca Starch), Isomalto-Oligosaccharide, Palm Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raspberry Powder (0.65%) (Raspberries, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Red Beet Juice Powder (Red Beet, Maltodextrin), Sweetener: Sucralose
Allergy Information
- Also may contain traces of Egg, Gluten, Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Grenade (UK) Ltd,
- Grenade HQ,
- Marsh Lane,
- Hampton in Arden,
- B92 0AJ,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|60g bar
|Energy kJ
|1622
|973
|Energy kcal
|388
|233
|Fat
|17 g
|10 g
|of which saturates
|10 g
|6 g
|Carbohydrate
|31 g
|18 g
|of which sugars
|1.4 g
|0.9 g
|of which polyols
|18 g
|11 g
|Fibre
|5.6 g
|3.4 g
|Protein
|33 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
|0.13 g
Using Product Information
