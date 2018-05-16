Xls Medical Tea 30 Sachets

Product Description
- Tea Sticks
- Find tips to effectively achieve your weight loss goals www.xlsmedical.co.uk
- Success Stories - Diet Tips - Advice
- XLS-Medical Tea is the UK's 1st tea clinically proven to help you lose weight. XLS-Medical Tea contains Litramine™, a patented fibre complex derived from a natural and organic plant source that is clinically proven to bind dietary fats. The unique taste and distinct green colour comes from our premium Japanese Matcha, one of the purest forms of green tea.
- XLS-Medical Tea helps you to lose up to 3x more weight than dieting alone*.
- It has a unique triple action effect:
- 1. To bind up to 28% of your dietary fat intake**
- 2. Reduces appetite & food cravings
- 3. Helps improve digestion
- * Grube et al, 2013 in Obesity. When used for 12 weeks.
- ** Uebelhack et al, 2014 in Current Therapeutic Research
- It is a medical device for effective weight management, when taken in combination with a balanced diet and regular physical activity. XLS-Medical Tea has a well-established safety profile and tolerability.
- With premium matcha green tea
- Made with litramine
- The UK's 1st tea clinically proven to help you lose weight
- Low caffeine
- Free from laxatives
- No added salt
- No added artificial colouring
- No added flavourings or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Litramine™, Matcha Powder, Maltodextrin
Storage
Store in a dry place at 25ºC or below.
Preparation and Usage
- If you have reached your target weight, XLS-Medical Tea is an excellent tool to prevent weight gain, so you can continue taking it anytime you have eaten a calorie-rich meal. XLS-Medical Tea is suitable for long term use. Always follow the instructions for use.
- Directions for Use: Pour one sachet of XLS-Medical Tea into a cup. Fill it with near boiling water (approx. 250ml). Stir well and drink the entire cup. For a refreshing alternative, you can use cold water as well. Our active ingredient may settle at the bottom of the cup so don't forget to stir well and drink it all, including undissolved fibres, to get the product's full benefit.
- Take 1 XLS-Medical Tea, 3 times a day immediately after each meal (breakfast, lunch and dinner). If you skip a meal still take it. Do not exceed 3 sachets of XLS-Medical Tea daily.
- 1x Morning, 1x Noon, 1x Evening
- When taking XLS-Medical Tea, remember to drink plenty of water during the day.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: Only recommended for adults over 18 years of age. The use of this product by adolescents 12-18 years old is subject to the supervision of healthcare professionals. To experience the benefit of the fibres on your gastrointestinal transit, we recommend drinking at least 2L of liquid daily. You could become slightly constipated if you don't drink enough liquid.
- Do not take XLS-MEDICAL TEA during pregnancy or whilst breastfeeding; if your BMI is below 18.5 or within 2 hours of taking any fat-soluble medicines or vitamins. Speak to your pharmacist for advice.
- Please consult your healthcare professional before taking XLS-Medical if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before using this product.
- Keep out of reach and sight of children.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Return to
- Chefaro Ireland DAC.,
- Treasury Building,
- Lower Grand Canal Street,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
30 x Tea Sticks
Safety information
