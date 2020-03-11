Becodefence Kids Nasal Spray 20Ml

Product Description
- Kids Nasal Spray
- Becodefence Kids provides Fast+Effective allergy defence against hayfever symptoms. It works 5x faster than hayfever tablets.
- Becodefence Kids helps stop symptoms from developing and getting worse. Symptoms can include:
- Sneezing
- Runny nose
- Nasal congestion
- Itchy/watery eyes
- Becodefence Kids works by:
- Defusing pollen rapidly
- Supporting fast clearance of allergens
- Forming a microgel barrier to prevent against further irritation
- Becodefence Kids contains a unique Thixotropic formula which when shaken becomes fluid for easy dispersion, then settles back onto the nasal lining as a gel to block allergen contact.
- Thixotropic Formula Gel at rest, liquid when shaken. Non-drowsy.
- Formerly known as Prevalin
- Good safety profile
- Nasal barrier spray
- Drug-free solution
- Steroid & antihistamine free
- Gets to work in 3 mins
- Allergy defence
- Helps stop symptoms from developing
- Use at 1st signs
- Drug-free
- Pack size: 20ML
Information
Ingredients
Bentonite Veegum, Xanthan Gum, Glycerol Monostearate, Potassium Phosphate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Glycerin, Sesame Oil, Water, Mixed Tocopherols, Spearmint Oil, Preservatives
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Do not store above 27°C (80,6°F). Do not refrigerate or freeze.
Preparation and Usage
- Use Becodefence Kids as soon as your kid feels the first symptoms, before the allergic reaction has fully developed.
- Suitable for children between 6 to 12 years of age.
- Instructions:
- Apply 1 to 2 sprays into each nostril, 2 to 3 times a day (works up to 6 hours).
- Becodefence Kids is suitable for children between 6 and 12 years of age.
- 1 Shake to activate
- Shake vigorously 4 times upright & 4 times upside down before use. Shake vigorously before each use.
- 2 Hold the pump for 5-10 Seconds
- Prime the pump by small sprays in the air before initial use.
- 3 Spray
- Apply 1 to 2 sprays into each nostril.
- 4 Use before the onset of allergic reaction.
- Can be used 2-3 times a day. Effective for up to six hours.
- Becodefence Kids should only be used under adult supervision. Always blow nose thoroughly before each application.
Number of uses
280 Uses
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 1st Floor,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
Return to
- Chefaro Ireland DAC,
- Treasury Building,
- Lower Grand Canal Street,
- Dublin 2,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
20ml ℮
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
