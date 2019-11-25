Tesco Health Chicken Curry And Rice 350G

Unpleasant
Chicken was like Rubber Meal Tasteless
yum !
tasty !! also really low in calories.
Too dry no sauce , basmiti rice would help to
Too dry no sauce , basmiti rice would help too
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 92kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Chicken (11%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Coconut, Spices, Half Cream (Milk), Mango, Sugar, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Concentrate (Milk), Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Celery, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Garlic Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Garlic, Fennel, Chilli, Bay Leaf, Spice Extracts.
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Stir both rice and sauce and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins 900W 10 mins.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice.
Stir both rice and sauce and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand
1 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|388kJ / 92kcal
|1262kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|4.4g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|14.3g
|46.3g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|5.0g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|5.1g
|16.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 325g.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
