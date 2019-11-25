By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Health Chicken Curry And Rice 350G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Health Chicken Curry And Rice 350G
£ 1.20
£3.43/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1262kJ 299kcal
    15%
  • Fat4.4g
    6%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars5.0g
    6%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a mildly spiced tomato and coconut sauce with cooked long grain rice.
  • Tender pieces of chicken breast in a mildly spiced sauce with fluffy long grain rice. A convenient healthy, calorie controlled, frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Under 300 calories
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Chicken (11%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Coconut, Spices, Half Cream (Milk), Mango, Sugar, Salt, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whey Concentrate (Milk), Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Ginger, Chilli Powder, Celery, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Garlic Powder, Fenugreek Leaf, Garlic, Fennel, Chilli, Bay Leaf, Spice Extracts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Stir both rice and sauce and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins 900W 10 mins.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice.
Stir both rice and sauce and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy388kJ / 92kcal1262kJ / 299kcal
Fat1.4g4.4g
Saturates0.8g2.6g
Carbohydrate14.3g46.3g
Sugars1.5g5.0g
Fibre1.1g3.6g
Protein5.1g16.6g
Salt0.3g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 325g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Unpleasant

1 stars

Chicken was like Rubber Meal Tasteless

yum !

5 stars

tasty !! also really low in calories.

Too dry no sauce , basmiti rice would help to

1 stars

Too dry no sauce , basmiti rice would help too

