Tesco Chicken And Tomato Pasta 350G

2(4)Write a review
£ 1.20
£3.43/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1515kJ 357kcal
    18%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 505kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked penne pasta and diced chicken breast in a tomato sauce.
  • Tender chicken breast pieces, with penne pasta in a savoury tomato smoked paprika sauce finished with basil. A convenient healthy, calorie controlled, frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Under 400 calories
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Penne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Chicken (14%), Water, Onion, Tomato, Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Chicken Extract, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Basil, Carrot, Leek, Garlic, Bay Leaf, Salt, Flavouring, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins 900W 10 mins.
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy505kJ / 119kcal1515kJ / 357kcal
Fat0.6g1.7g
Saturates0.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate20.1g60.2g
Sugars2.7g8.2g
Fibre1.2g3.7g
Protein7.8g23.4g
Salt0.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 350g typically weighs 300g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Low in salt, high in protein (23g per pack), and i

5 stars

Low in salt, high in protein (23g per pack), and it tastes great. Pasta and chicken are both fine for the price. Big fan of these meals!

Lacking in flavour

2 stars

Really disappointing. A good amount of chicken, all of which was a bit tough, lots of penne pasta. The sauce was really non-descript. I appreciate it is a low calorie dish, but that should not mean low flavour! It tasted of tomato and and over riding taste of smoked paprika. Very very bland, not rich and unctuous at all. I will not be buying this dish again. I actually gave it to the foxes!

too much pasta for the amount of sauce. the tomato

1 stars

too much pasta for the amount of sauce. the tomato sauce tasted very acidic, There was an odd taste of plastic. will not buy again

Possibly the blandest, most tasteless, pointless m

1 stars

Possibly the blandest, most tasteless, pointless microwave meal ever eaten. Hard white bullets of chicken (I think), crunchy plain pasta and a tasteless tomato sauce. I couldn't even finish it (very rare for me). Tesco, please take some tips from M&S and taste-test your food before marketing it.

