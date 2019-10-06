Tesco Chicken And Tomato Pasta 350G

Low in salt, high in protein (23g per pack), and i
Low in salt, high in protein (23g per pack), and it tastes great. Pasta and chicken are both fine for the price. Big fan of these meals!
Lacking in flavour
Really disappointing. A good amount of chicken, all of which was a bit tough, lots of penne pasta. The sauce was really non-descript. I appreciate it is a low calorie dish, but that should not mean low flavour! It tasted of tomato and and over riding taste of smoked paprika. Very very bland, not rich and unctuous at all. I will not be buying this dish again. I actually gave it to the foxes!
too much pasta for the amount of sauce. the tomato
too much pasta for the amount of sauce. the tomato sauce tasted very acidic, There was an odd taste of plastic. will not buy again
Possibly the blandest, most tasteless, pointless m
Possibly the blandest, most tasteless, pointless microwave meal ever eaten. Hard white bullets of chicken (I think), crunchy plain pasta and a tasteless tomato sauce. I couldn't even finish it (very rare for me). Tesco, please take some tips from M&S and taste-test your food before marketing it.