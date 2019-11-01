Tesco Thai Green Curry And Rice 350G

TASTELESS
BLAND AND TASTELESS
I’m a big fan of the chicken and pasta in this ran
I’m a big fan of the chicken and pasta in this range, but this one is a disappointment - too much rice and too little sauce. It’s very dry. No issues with the taste but it’s just so dry.
Tasteless , mainly all rice and hardly any sauce o
Tasteless , mainly all rice and hardly any sauce or chicken . Wouldn't buy again .
Too much rice, chicken was hard, not enough sauce,
Too much rice, chicken was hard, not enough sauce, and it was tasteless. I had to smother it in sweet chili sauce to make it edible. Will not buy again
Disgusting
Bland and tasteless
Awful.
Didn't really taste of much but the small amount of taste wasn't pleasant. The rice was OK.