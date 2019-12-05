By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fish Pie 400G

3(9)Write a review
£ 1.20
£3.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1569kJ 373kcal
    19%
  • Fat11.4g
    16%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars7.3g
    8%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 426kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma), in a cheese sauce topped with mashed potato and cheese crumble topping.
  • Pieces of Pollock in a cheese sauce topped with mashed potato and cheese crumble.
  • CHEESE & CHIVE CRUMB Alaska Pollock in a cheesy sauce topped with creamy mashed potato.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Potato (44%), Water, Alaska Pollock (Fish) (14%), Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Onion, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (2%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto) (Milk), Salt, Parsley, Chive, Maize Flour, Yeast, Maltodextrin, Cod (Fish), Coley (Fish), White Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Anchovy (Fish), Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results, oven cook. For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 40 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 40 mins.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 9 / 8 mins
Cook on full power for 9 mins (800W)/8 mins (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 min after cooking.
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging and film lid
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • This product contains raw fish.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy426kJ / 101kcal1569kJ / 373kcal
Fat3.1g11.4g
Saturates1.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate12.6g46.4g
Sugars2.0g7.3g
Fibre1.1g4.0g
Protein5.2g19.2g
Salt0.6g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Wrong cooking time

1 stars

Cooked for stated time but was stone cold.cooked another meal and was very hot.would not waste my money on this again.

Disappointing

3 stars

Thought it would be tasty but was a bit disappointed, definitely needed a bit more seasoning, if I had been blindfolded I wouldn't have known what I was eating, it was just a plate of soft food. Shame.

the worst fish pie ever.we threw away half, no fis

1 stars

the worst fish pie ever.we threw away half, no fish,watery mash,tasteless sauce,really awful.

Look Mum, no fish

3 stars

This may have been a one off, but the one I had was a pleasant tasting tray of mashed potato.

Flavoursome & filling

5 stars

Pretty decent, as good as or better than brand names like Youngs but with a price / size disadvantage.

to much potatoe

2 stars

to much potatoe

Quite edible

4 stars

Quite edible. Be careful if cooking it in an oven as it doesn't seem to be doing anything however long you leave it in there. At 400g I didn't need all of it with some pes and just had half and popped the other half in the freezer when cooled down. I'll zap it in the microwave some day for a quick lunch.

Tasty and satisfying for a quick and easy meal.

5 stars

Although not very much fish it was very tasty and satisfying, will buy again!

It was tasteless,no seasoning,the mash was like wa

1 stars

It was tasteless,no seasoning,the mash was like wallpaper paste!

