Tesco Fish Pie 400G

Wrong cooking time
Cooked for stated time but was stone cold.cooked another meal and was very hot.would not waste my money on this again.
Disappointing
Thought it would be tasty but was a bit disappointed, definitely needed a bit more seasoning, if I had been blindfolded I wouldn't have known what I was eating, it was just a plate of soft food. Shame.
the worst fish pie ever.we threw away half, no fis
the worst fish pie ever.we threw away half, no fish,watery mash,tasteless sauce,really awful.
Look Mum, no fish
This may have been a one off, but the one I had was a pleasant tasting tray of mashed potato.
Flavoursome & filling
Pretty decent, as good as or better than brand names like Youngs but with a price / size disadvantage.
to much potatoe
Quite edible
Quite edible. Be careful if cooking it in an oven as it doesn't seem to be doing anything however long you leave it in there. At 400g I didn't need all of it with some pes and just had half and popped the other half in the freezer when cooled down. I'll zap it in the microwave some day for a quick lunch.
Tasty and satisfying for a quick and easy meal.
Although not very much fish it was very tasty and satisfying, will buy again!
It was tasteless,no seasoning,the mash was like wa
It was tasteless,no seasoning,the mash was like wallpaper paste!