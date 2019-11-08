By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lamb Hotpot 400G

4(3)Write a review
Tesco Lamb Hotpot 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2302kJ 551kcal
    28%
  • Fat30.3g
    43%
  • Saturates12.4g
    62%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 671kJ / 161kcal

Product Description

  • Minced lamb with onions, carrots and peas in gravy topped with sliced skin-on sautéed potatoes and herb crumb.
  • Minced lamb with vegetables, topped with sliced sautéed potatoes, finished with a crispy herb crumb. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender minced lamb and vegetables in gravy topped with sautéed potatoes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Lamb (13%), Onion, Carrot, Swede, Tomato Purée, Peas, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Yeast Extract (Barley), Lamb Fat, Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, White Wine Vinegar, Thyme, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrin, Parsley, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Lamb Extract, Yeast, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Bay Leaf, Rosemary, Wheat Gluten, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using lamb from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100geach pack
Energy671kJ / 161kcal2302kJ / 551kcal
Fat8.8g30.3g
Saturates3.6g12.4g
Carbohydrate14.5g49.6g
Sugars2.2g7.7g
Fibre1.9g6.5g
Protein4.9g16.8g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400gg typically weighs 343g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty

THIS IS OK, BUT AGAIN IT NEEDS MORE SALT, AND A LI

4 stars

THIS IS OK, BUT AGAIN IT NEEDS MORE SALT, AND A LITTLE MORE OF IT.

Not for me i,m afraid

3 stars

It was just ok but nothing to rave about. I suppose it,s the saying you get what you pay for. It was very gluepy & the potatoes being frozen I think spoils them. Sorry tesco,s but not for me

