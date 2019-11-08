Tesco Lamb Hotpot 400G

Very tasty
My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty
THIS IS OK, BUT AGAIN IT NEEDS MORE SALT, AND A LITTLE MORE OF IT.
Not for me i,m afraid
It was just ok but nothing to rave about. I suppose it,s the saying you get what you pay for. It was very gluepy & the potatoes being frozen I think spoils them. Sorry tesco,s but not for me