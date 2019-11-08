By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Minced Beef Hotpot 400G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Minced Beef Hotpot 400G
£ 1.20
£3.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1919kJ 458kcal
    23%
  • Fat18.9g
    27%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars6.2g
    7%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 535kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef with carrots, onions and peas in gravy topped with sliced skin-on sautéed potatoes and herb crumb.
  • Minced beef with vegetables, topped with sliced sauteed potatoes, finished with a crispy herb crumb. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender beef and vegetables in gravy topped with sliced sautéed potatoes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Potato, Beef (15%), Leek, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Onion, Swede, Peas, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Thyme, Potato Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Dextrin, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins
Heat on full power for 9 minutes (800W) / 8 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using beef from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy535kJ / 128kcal1919kJ / 458kcal
Fat5.3g18.9g
Saturates1.8g6.5g
Carbohydrate13.5g48.5g
Sugars1.7g6.2g
Fibre2.1g7.7g
Protein5.5g19.7g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 359g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

My mother is 77 and we got to get ready meals for the carers to do for her and she love them she love the herbs on top of them she says this range is very tasty

Really nice 😀 be probably be disconnected now 😂

5 stars

Really nice 😀 be probably be disconnected now 😂

Tesco mince hot pot disgusting!

1 stars

The crumb covering the top tastes fowl! please bring back the original mince hot pot.

Disappointed, I didn't like the herb crumb on the

2 stars

Disappointed, I didn't like the herb crumb on the topping. I prefer the Hearty Food Co version.

