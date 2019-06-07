Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta 400G

OK, but not as nice as the previous version. I wo
Really nice, strong flavour. Pleasantly surprised
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Penne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Chicken Breast (10%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Half Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Bacon Lardons (4.5%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk), Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast.
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir well and re-cover. Return to the oven and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand
1 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|694kJ / 165kcal
|2518kJ / 601kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|26.5g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|14.3g
|Carbohydrate
|15.5g
|56.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|4.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|3.3g
|Protein
|9.0g
|32.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
