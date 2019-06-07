By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Pasta 400G

£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2518kJ 601kcal
    30%
  • Fat26.5g
    38%
  • Saturates14.3g
    72%
  • Sugars4.1g
    5%
  • Salt1.9g
    32%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 165kcal

Product Description

  • Diced cooked chicken breast in a cheese and bacon lardon sauce with penne pasta, topped with a Regato cheese, breadcrumb and parsley mix.
  • Tender pieces of chicken in a comforting cheesy bacon sauce, served with al dente penne pasta topped with a cheese and parsley crumb. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Chicken breast in a creamy cheese and bacon sauce, with penne pasta
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Penne Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Chicken Breast (10%), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Half Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Bacon Lardons (4.5%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Regato Cheese (Milk), Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Salt, Thyme, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir well and re-cover. Return to the oven and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W)/ 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy694kJ / 165kcal2518kJ / 601kcal
Fat7.3g26.5g
Saturates3.9g14.3g
Carbohydrate15.5g56.3g
Sugars1.1g4.1g
Fibre0.9g3.3g
Protein9.0g32.6g
Salt0.5g1.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 363g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

OK, but not as nice as the previous version. I wo

3 stars

OK, but not as nice as the previous version. I won't buy again.

Really nice, strong flavour. Pleasantly surprised

4 stars

Really nice, strong flavour. Pleasantly surprised considering it was frozen

