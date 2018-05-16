Tesco Beef Lasagne 400G

- Energy1784kJ 425kcal21%
- Fat15.5g22%
- Saturates7.2g36%
- Sugars7.1g8%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 484kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Pasta sheets layered with minced beef in a tomato and wine sauce, topped with a red Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella full fat soft cheese, Regato cheese and parsley crumb.
- Soft layers of pasta with minced beef simmered in a rich red wine sauce topped with a creamy béchamel and cheese parsley crumb. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
- Layered tender beef ragu with red wine sauce and béchamel
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef (18%), Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Whole Milk, Tomato Purée, Tomato, Onion, Cornflour, Carrot, Mild Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto), Half Cream (Milk), Tomato Juice, Red Wine, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Wine, Regato Cheese (Milk), Yeast Extract, Parsley, Olive Oil, Salt, Basil, Tomato Powder, Oregano, Onion Powder, Rosemary, Black Pepper, Paprika, Sugar, Beef Fat, Yeast, Thyme, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Beef Extract, Wheat Gluten, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Flavouring, Aniseed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins.
Heat on full power for 9 minutes (800W)/ 8 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland, using beef from
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|484kJ / 115kcal
|1784kJ / 425kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|11.6g
|42.9g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.8g
|Protein
|7.1g
|26.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 369g.
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
