Search with a list of items 

Tesco Liver & Bacon With Colcannon Mash 400G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Liver & Bacon With Colcannon Mash 400G
£ 1.60
£4.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1304kJ 310kcal
    16%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates3.1g
    16%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 350kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked lamb's liver in a bacon gravy with carrots and peas served with mashed potato with cabbage.
  • Lambs liver pieces, with an onion and bacon sauce, served with fluffy mash potato and cabbage. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender lamb’s liver with vegetables and a savoy cabbage and potato mash.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Half Cream (Milk), Water, Whole Milk, Salt], Water, Lamb's Liver (13%), Carrot, Peas, Tomato Purée, Onion, Cabbage, Diced Bacon Pieces (0.6%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Salt, Butter (Milk), Thyme, Leek, Parsley, Garlic, Bay Leaf, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41-46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Stir both sides and re-cover. Heat for a further 10-15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging. Make a large slit across the top of the plastic wrapper.
800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes.
Stir both sides and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 secs (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using lamb from

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy350kJ / 83kcal1304kJ / 310kcal
Fat2.3g8.4g
Saturates0.8g3.1g
Carbohydrate8.6g32.0g
Sugars2.1g7.9g
Fibre1.7g6.3g
Protein6.3g23.4g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372gg.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Mash was very bland and it had 3 strips of green i

2 stars

Mash was very bland and it had 3 strips of green in it which I presume was savoy cabbage. Liver OK one strip of onion. wont buy again.

disappointing

2 stars

had two of these dinners, one had hardly any liver in it but the other had plenty ! vegetables horribly stewy and gungy although potato O.K. improve this veg arrangement please !

Too terrible for words. Brick-hard liver.

1 stars

Too terrible for words. Brick-hard liver.

Only the potato tasted ok

1 stars

The mash was ok. The other veg was horribly overcooked and so was the lumpy, nasty-tasting, chewy liver.

Tasty but rationed

4 stars

Very tasty, could do with more onion, very small amount of liver. Would be happy to pay more for man-size portion.

ANOTHER DISH THAT NEEDS MORE SALT, JUST AS SOME FO

4 stars

ANOTHER DISH THAT NEEDS MORE SALT, JUST AS SOME FOLK LIKE A BIT LESS , SOME LIKE A LITTLE MORE CONVERSELY AS MY LATE MOTHER IN LAW WOULD SAY,, YOU CAN ADD BUT YOU CANT TAKE AWAY (NOT COMPLETELY TRUE) BUT I MAY BUY THIS AGAIN,,

Very small portion, not a patch on previous liver

1 stars

Very small portion, not a patch on previous liver and bacon ready meals purchased from Tesco. Only 4 small pieces of liver, no sign of bacon, and not much taste. Poor value for money. Will not buy this again.

