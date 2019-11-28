Tesco Liver & Bacon With Colcannon Mash 400G

Mash was very bland and it had 3 strips of green i
Mash was very bland and it had 3 strips of green in it which I presume was savoy cabbage. Liver OK one strip of onion. wont buy again.
disappointing
had two of these dinners, one had hardly any liver in it but the other had plenty ! vegetables horribly stewy and gungy although potato O.K. improve this veg arrangement please !
Too terrible for words. Brick-hard liver.
Only the potato tasted ok
The mash was ok. The other veg was horribly overcooked and so was the lumpy, nasty-tasting, chewy liver.
Tasty but rationed
Very tasty, could do with more onion, very small amount of liver. Would be happy to pay more for man-size portion.
ANOTHER DISH THAT NEEDS MORE SALT, JUST AS SOME FOLK LIKE A BIT LESS , SOME LIKE A LITTLE MORE CONVERSELY AS MY LATE MOTHER IN LAW WOULD SAY,, YOU CAN ADD BUT YOU CANT TAKE AWAY (NOT COMPLETELY TRUE) BUT I MAY BUY THIS AGAIN,,
Very small portion, not a patch on previous liver
Very small portion, not a patch on previous liver and bacon ready meals purchased from Tesco. Only 4 small pieces of liver, no sign of bacon, and not much taste. Poor value for money. Will not buy this again.