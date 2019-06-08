By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chilli Con Carne Rice 400G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.20
£3.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1769kJ 419kcal
    21%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 495kJ / 117kcal

Product Description

  • Minced beef and kidney beans in a mild tomato sauce served with cooked long grain rice and parley mix.
  • Minced beef with red kidney beans in a mild warming chilli sauce, served with long grain rice. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Beef and kidney beans in a mild warming sauce with parsley rice.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Long Grain Rice, Beef (15%), Tomato Purée, Kidney Beans, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato, Tomato Juice, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Cornflour, Molasses, Tomato Powder, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Cumin, Coriander Leaf, Beef Fat, Salt, Onion Powder, Oregano, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Mushroom Concentrate, Red Wine Extract, Beef Extract, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Aniseed, Wheat Gluten.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and add 1 tablespoon of water to the rice. Stir rice and sauce separately and recover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir rice and sauce separately and recover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy495kJ / 117kcal1769kJ / 419kcal
Fat2.1g7.4g
Saturates0.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate17.6g62.9g
Sugars2.0g7.1g
Fibre2.0g7.0g
Protein6.1g21.7g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 357g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good at all

1 stars

All rice no chilli.

