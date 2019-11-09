By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Sausage And Mash 400G

1.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Sausage And Mash 400G
£ 1.20
£3.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1569kJ 373kcal
    19%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates4.2g
    21%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 412kJ / 98kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pork sausages in a beef collagen casing in an onion gravy with mashed potato.
  • Juicy pork sausages with a rich onion gravy served with heart warming mash potato. A convenient frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven.
  • Tender pork sausages, in rich onion gravy with creamy mashed potato.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Whole Milk, Water, Half Cream (Milk)], Water, Cooked Sausage (24%) [Pork, Water, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Beef Collagen Casing, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Spice Extracts], Onion, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Wheat Flour, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Dried Onion, Dried Tomato, Dried Vegetables, White Pepper, Parsley Extract, Onion Extract.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both sides and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 10 mins / 900W 9 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both sides and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork from ----

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy412kJ / 98kcal1569kJ / 373kcal
Fat3.0g11.6g
Saturates1.1g4.2g
Carbohydrate13.5g51.6g
Sugars1.8g6.7g
Fibre1.0g3.8g
Protein3.6g13.8g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 381g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Avoid !

1 stars

Has anyone at Tesco tried this ? This is the worst ready meal ever ! The sausages are tasteless, the mash is bland, the gravy has no onions in it. Nothing like the packaging. Disgusting !

Sausages that you don't want to eat twice!

2 stars

The overall quality of this dish was let down by sausages that were mostly cereal bulking rather than meat. They simply did not taste like real sausages and in fact were so unpalatable that I left the second one. A simple tasty dish had been ruined by cheap ingredients.

Vile

1 stars

The only edible part of this meal was the mash. The sausages were vile, both in taste and texture. Wouldn't buy this again.

Avoid, avoid, avoid

1 stars

Tasteless mash, not much else in the sausage other than air. Very disappointed. Only bought for convenience one day and wont be buying again.

A BIT BORING, SAUSAGES TASTED LIKE THEY HAD A LOT

3 stars

A BIT BORING, SAUSAGES TASTED LIKE THEY HAD A LOT OF RUSK IN THEM, I HAD TO ADD A LOT OF SALT AND BLACK PEPPER TO MAKE IT MORE EDIBLE, GOOD THAT ITS JUST 373 CALORIES THO. I HONESTLY WONT BUY IT AGAIN.

inedible

1 stars

extremely disappointing sausage was very poor cheap quality gravy was flavourless and mash was awful altogether inedible

Literally tasted of air

1 stars

The most bland flavourless meal I’ve eaten in my life. It was like eating with a terrible cold. The gravy whilst looking like gravy tasted of nothing. I’m actually quite baffled how it can taste of nothing

Usually bought next

Tesco All Day Breakfast 350G

£ 1.75
£5.00/kg

Tesco Classic Chicken Dinner 400G

£ 1.75
£4.38/kg

Tesco Roast Beef Dinner 400G

£ 1.75
£4.38/kg

Tesco Cottage Pie 400G

£ 1.20
£3.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here