Tesco Sausage And Mash 400G

Avoid !
Has anyone at Tesco tried this ? This is the worst ready meal ever ! The sausages are tasteless, the mash is bland, the gravy has no onions in it. Nothing like the packaging. Disgusting !
Sausages that you don't want to eat twice!
The overall quality of this dish was let down by sausages that were mostly cereal bulking rather than meat. They simply did not taste like real sausages and in fact were so unpalatable that I left the second one. A simple tasty dish had been ruined by cheap ingredients.
Vile
The only edible part of this meal was the mash. The sausages were vile, both in taste and texture. Wouldn't buy this again.
Avoid, avoid, avoid
Tasteless mash, not much else in the sausage other than air. Very disappointed. Only bought for convenience one day and wont be buying again.
A BIT BORING, SAUSAGES TASTED LIKE THEY HAD A LOT
A BIT BORING, SAUSAGES TASTED LIKE THEY HAD A LOT OF RUSK IN THEM, I HAD TO ADD A LOT OF SALT AND BLACK PEPPER TO MAKE IT MORE EDIBLE, GOOD THAT ITS JUST 373 CALORIES THO. I HONESTLY WONT BUY IT AGAIN.
inedible
extremely disappointing sausage was very poor cheap quality gravy was flavourless and mash was awful altogether inedible
Literally tasted of air
The most bland flavourless meal I’ve eaten in my life. It was like eating with a terrible cold. The gravy whilst looking like gravy tasted of nothing. I’m actually quite baffled how it can taste of nothing