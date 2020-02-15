Blink Cat Food Chicken Multipack 8 X 85G

Blink cat pouches
My cats love Blink
New
Please store in a cool, dry place and feed at room temperature.
Made in the UK
8 x 85g ℮
Roasted British Chicken 43%, Tender British Duck 7%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%
|Typical Values
|Nutritional Values (%):
|Protein
|13
|Fat
|2.5
|Ash
|1.5
|Fibre
|0.2
|Moisture
|82.5
|Taurine
|500mg
|Vitamin A
|2000iu
|Vitamin D3
|100iu
|Iron Sulphate monohydrate
|15
|Zinc Sulphate monohydrate
|10
|Manganous Sulphate monohydrate
|1.5
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|0.75
|Calcium Iodate anhydrous
|0.5
|Nutritional Additives (/kg):
|-
|Trace Elements mg/kg:
|-
Roasted British Chicken 40%, British Turkey 10%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%
|Typical Values
|Nutritional Values (%):
|Protein
|13
|Fat
|2.5
|Ash
|1.5
|Fibre
|0.2
|Moisture
|82.5
|Taurine
|500mg
|Vitamin A
|2000iu
|Vitamin D3
|100iu
|Iron Sulphate monohydrate
|15
|Zinc Sulphate monohydrate
|10
|Manganous Sulphate monohydrate
|1.5
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|0.75
|Calcium Iodate anhydrous
|0.5
|Nutritional Additives (/kg):
|-
|Trace Elements mg/kg:
|-
Roasted British Chicken 50%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%
|Typical Values
|Nutritional Values (%):
|Protein
|13
|Fat
|2.5
|Ash
|1.5
|Fibre
|0.2
|Moisture
|82.5
|Taurine
|500mg
|Vitamin A
|2000iu
|Vitamin D3
|100iu
|Iron Sulphate monohydrate
|15
|Zinc Sulphate monohydrate
|10
|Manganous Sulphate monohydrate
|1.5
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|0.75
|Calcium Iodate anhydrous
|0.5
|Nutritional Additives (/kg):
|-
|Trace Elements mg/kg:
|-
Flaked Fish Fillets 26%, Roasted British Chicken 24%, Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%
|Typical Values
|Nutritional Values (%):
|Protein
|13
|Fat
|2
|Ash
|1.5
|Fibre
|0.2
|Moisture
|83
|Taurine
|500mg
|Vitamin A
|2000iu
|Vitamin D3
|100iu
|Iron Sulphate monohydrate
|15
|Zinc Sulphate monohydrate
|12
|Manganous Sulphate monohydrate
|1.5
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|0.75
|Calcium Iodate anhydrous
|0.5
|Nutritional Additives (/kg):
|-
|Trace Elements mg/kg:
|-
