By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Blink Cat Food Chicken Multipack 8 X 85G

5(1)Write a review
Blink Cat Food Chicken Multipack 8 X 85G
£ 7.50
£11.03/kg

New

Product Description

  • A complete adult cat food
  • Blink is actually how our cats communicate trust, so you can trust us when it comes to the quality of your cat's food. We keep our recipes very simple to make them very tasty.
  • All these complete meals contain:
  • -Premium shredded chicken from the best parts- breast, thigh & wing
  • -Essential vitamins & minerals to keep your cat healthy, happy and active
  • We never ruin our recipes with derivatives, fillers (like cereals & grains) or anything artificial.
  • All our products are made here in the UK and we source our chicken from only the best local farmers in Britain.
  • We love that a cat's slow blink is a sign of trust. So we thought, hey, if cats trust us to care for them and feed them, what would they want us to buy them on the weekly food shop? That's why we've created nutritious, complete recipes full of real meat and fish, with nothing your cat wouldn't want to eat, like cereals, grains and derivatives. Our recipes are made with natural ingredients from local, British farmers to create a nutritious meal.
  • It's simple really: great recipes + real meat & fish + some crazy cats = Blink!
  • Complete meals
  • Everything your cat needs
  • Only natural ingredients (with vitamins and minerals)
  • High meat content
  • Always derivative-free
  • British shredded meat fillets
  • Pack size: 680G

Information

Storage

Please store in a cool, dry place and feed at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to feed:
  • Feed 2 pouches over 2 meals based on a moderately active 3kg cat, but as you know every cat is different. Remember to adjust if you are feeding dry & treats too. Make sure there's always fresh drinking water nearby.
  • Over the first few days mix small portions of Blink with your old food. Keep increasing the amount of Blink food over time until they're fully swapped onto our meals.

Return to

  • Please get in touch with us at: help@blinkcats.co.uk
  • Subscribe: www.blinkcats.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

    • Complete meals
    • Everything your cat needs
    • Only natural ingredients (with vitamins and minerals)
    • High meat content
    • Always derivative-free
    • British shredded meat fillets
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Tender Duck
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Juicy Turkey
    • 2 x Fish Fillets & Roasted Chicken
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken

    Information

    Ingredients

    Roasted British Chicken 43%, Tender British Duck 7%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%

    Storage

    • Please store in a cool, dry place and feed at room temperature.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
    Protein13
    Fat2.5
    Ash1.5
    Fibre0.2
    Moisture82.5
    Taurine500mg
    Vitamin A2000iu
    Vitamin D3100iu
    Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
    Zinc Sulphate monohydrate10
    Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate0.75
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
    Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
    Trace Elements mg/kg:-
    • Complete meals
    • Everything your cat needs
    • Only natural ingredients (with vitamins and minerals)
    • High meat content
    • Always derivative-free
    • British shredded meat fillets
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Tender Duck
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Juicy Turkey
    • 2 x Fish Fillets & Roasted Chicken
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken

    Information

    Ingredients

    Roasted British Chicken 40%, British Turkey 10%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%

    Storage

    • Please store in a cool, dry place and feed at room temperature.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
    Protein13
    Fat2.5
    Ash1.5
    Fibre0.2
    Moisture82.5
    Taurine500mg
    Vitamin A2000iu
    Vitamin D3100iu
    Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
    Zinc Sulphate monohydrate10
    Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate0.75
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
    Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
    Trace Elements mg/kg:-
    • Complete meals
    • Everything your cat needs
    • Only natural ingredients (with vitamins and minerals)
    • High meat content
    • Always derivative-free
    • British shredded meat fillets
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Tender Duck
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Juicy Turkey
    • 2 x Fish Fillets & Roasted Chicken
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken

    Information

    Ingredients

    Roasted British Chicken 50%, Chicken Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%

    Storage

    • Please store in a cool, dry place and feed at room temperature.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
    Protein13
    Fat2.5
    Ash1.5
    Fibre0.2
    Moisture82.5
    Taurine500mg
    Vitamin A2000iu
    Vitamin D3100iu
    Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
    Zinc Sulphate monohydrate10
    Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate0.75
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
    Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
    Trace Elements mg/kg:-
    • Complete meals
    • Everything your cat needs
    • Only natural ingredients (with vitamins and minerals)
    • High meat content
    • Always derivative-free
    • British shredded meat fillets
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Tender Duck
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken & Juicy Turkey
    • 2 x Fish Fillets & Roasted Chicken
    • 2 x Roasted Chicken

    Information

    Ingredients

    Flaked Fish Fillets 26%, Roasted British Chicken 24%, Broth 49%, Vitamins and Minerals 1%

    Storage

    • Please store in a cool, dry place and feed at room temperature.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesNutritional Values (%):
    Protein13
    Fat2
    Ash1.5
    Fibre0.2
    Moisture83
    Taurine500mg
    Vitamin A2000iu
    Vitamin D3100iu
    Iron Sulphate monohydrate15
    Zinc Sulphate monohydrate12
    Manganous Sulphate monohydrate1.5
    Cupric sulphate pentahydrate0.75
    Calcium Iodate anhydrous0.5
    Nutritional Additives (/kg):-
    Trace Elements mg/kg:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Blink cat pouches

5 stars

My cats love Blink

Usually bought next

Blink Ocean Fish Cat Food Pouch 85G

£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

Blink Roasted Chicken Cat Food Pouch 85G

£ 1.00
£11.77/kg

Purina Felix Mixed Selection Tasty Shreds 12X80g

£ 5.00
£5.21/kg

Offer

Blink Chicken & Duck Cat Food Pouch 85G

£ 1.00
£11.77/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here