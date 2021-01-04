By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nakd Blueberry Muffin Bar 35G

Nakd Blueberry Muffin Bar 35G
£ 0.75
£2.15/100g

  • Raw fruit & nut bar containing blueberries
  • Muffin compares to Nakd Blueberry Muffin, the snack bar bursting with scrumptious flavours. Just fruit and nuts smooshed together, this blueberry beauty is free from gluten and dairy and made from 100% natural ingredients. All of that and it counts as one of your five a day! Much tastier than your average cereal bar eh?
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out what I'm made from!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 35G
  • No added sugar

Dates 58%, Cashews 15%, Raisins 15%, Almonds 10%, Blueberries 2%, A hint of Natural Flavouring

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts

Best before: see side of pack

Gleefully made in Britain

  • May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • Unit 1A Drakes Park,
  • Long Crendon,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP18 9BA.

35g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1544kJ540kJ
-371kcal130kcal
Fat 13.0g4.6g
of which saturates 2.0g0.7g
Carbohydrate 54.3g19.0g
of which sugars 52.0g18.2g
Fibre 4.1g1.4g
Protein 7.1g2.5g
Salt <0.1g<0.1g

May also contain the odd shell or pit piece

