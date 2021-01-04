Nakd Blueberry Muffin Bar 35G
- Raw fruit & nut bar containing blueberries
- Muffin compares to Nakd Blueberry Muffin, the snack bar bursting with scrumptious flavours. Just fruit and nuts smooshed together, this blueberry beauty is free from gluten and dairy and made from 100% natural ingredients. All of that and it counts as one of your five a day! Much tastier than your average cereal bar eh?
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 35G
Ingredients
Dates 58%, Cashews 15%, Raisins 15%, Almonds 10%, Blueberries 2%, A hint of Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Produce of
Gleefully made in Britain
Warnings
- May also contain the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1544kJ
|540kJ
|-
|371kcal
|130kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|19.0g
|of which sugars
|52.0g
|18.2g
|Fibre
|4.1g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.1g
|2.5g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
Safety information
