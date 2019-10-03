Tesco Slim Cook Butternut & Vegetable Risotto 500G

Pretty nice and reasonably healthy, for a ready me
Pretty nice and reasonably healthy, for a ready meal.
SLIMMING BECAUSE YOU DON'T WANT TO EAT IT It was h
SLIMMING BECAUSE YOU DON'T WANT TO EAT IT It was horrible! Really unpleasant. Had to throw it away. This is a first for me with Tesco ready meals.
Worth a try
This is actually quite nice and filling, with alot of low calorie meals being 300g once cookeed .... much more flavour than the chow mein in this range.
Not nice
Tasteless and very stodgy
The raw taste of tomato puree was overpowering, un
The raw taste of tomato puree was overpowering, unlike Mediterranean sauce in which the puree is cooked in hot olive oil first and then other ingredients added. Even following the instructions to the letter, the vegetables (squash and courgettes) varied from undercooked to overcooked. Shame as it could have been very nice.
Perfect for Dieters
Chicken was of good quality and plentiful for a ready meal, it just lacked seasoning for me, I added red & black pepper and it tasted better. I also added a bag of prepared mixed veg as this dish was for main evening meal and it filled me right up but only because I added more veg. Would be very good for lunch though. I would buy again. Also Excellent calorific value