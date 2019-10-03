Tesco Slim Cook Butternut & Vegetable Risotto 500G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2.5(6)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1446kJ 341kcal
    17%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 299kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked risotto rice and butternut squash in a spiced tomato sauce with cherry tomatoes, courgettes and spinach.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 3 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Risotto Rice Mix [Risotto Rice, Water, Butternut Squash, Basil], Tomato, Cherry Tomato (8%), Butternut Squash (7%), Tomato Purée, Courgette, Onion, Red Pepper, Spinach Leaf, Aubergine, Garlic Purée, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Basil, Parsley, Smoked Paprika, Paprika, Oregano, Salt, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Dried Tomato, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic), Sugar, Flavouring, White Pepper, Parsley Extract, Onion Extract.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, ----

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy299kJ / 71kcal1446kJ / 341kcal
Fat0.2g0.9g
Saturates<0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate14.4g69.5g
Sugars2.8g13.3g
Fibre1.6g7.8g
Protein2.1g9.9g
Salt0.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 483g.--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Pretty nice and reasonably healthy, for a ready me

4 stars

Pretty nice and reasonably healthy, for a ready meal.

SLIMMING BECAUSE YOU DON'T WANT TO EAT IT It was h

1 stars

SLIMMING BECAUSE YOU DON'T WANT TO EAT IT It was horrible! Really unpleasant. Had to throw it away. This is a first for me with Tesco ready meals.

Worth a try

4 stars

This is actually quite nice and filling, with alot of low calorie meals being 300g once cookeed .... much more flavour than the chow mein in this range.

Not nice

1 stars

Tasteless and very stodgy

The raw taste of tomato puree was overpowering, un

2 stars

The raw taste of tomato puree was overpowering, unlike Mediterranean sauce in which the puree is cooked in hot olive oil first and then other ingredients added. Even following the instructions to the letter, the vegetables (squash and courgettes) varied from undercooked to overcooked. Shame as it could have been very nice.

Perfect for Dieters

4 stars

Chicken was of good quality and plentiful for a ready meal, it just lacked seasoning for me, I added red & black pepper and it tasted better. I also added a bag of prepared mixed veg as this dish was for main evening meal and it filled me right up but only because I added more veg. Would be very good for lunch though. I would buy again. Also Excellent calorific value

