Tesco Slim Cook Butternut Dhansak 500G

Good in my experience, as long as the raw veg is w
Good in my experience, as long as the raw veg is well stirred in at half time. Finish cooking with healthy oil & chilli. With good wholemeal bread, makes a tasty, nutritious meal.
Nice ready meal
I've given it 5 stars because it was so tasty...my only disappointment was that on the packaging it states that it 8 Weight Watcher points... but when you scan the barcode with the WW app it tracks it as 12 points! big difference if you are trying to lose weight, following this healthy lifestyle your points are precious!
Having read other reviews I can only assume they b
Having read other reviews I can only assume they bought a bad batch. I’ve bought lots of these since stocked and they are mild and yummy low salt wouldn’t be without them. Try for yourself and don’t be put off !
should be called watery, tasteless red onion stew.
should be called watery, tasteless red onion stew.
Very disappointing - huge chunks of uncooked onion
Very disappointing - huge chunks of uncooked onion, and chick-peas still slightly hard. Too dry. Needed rice with it. I've been eating curries for almost 50 years, and never one like this.
please don't ruin classic delicacies.
Prime example of cultural appropriation. Dhansak is a very spicy Parsi dish which is a combination of different lentils and vegetables. Normally a meat dish but you can eliminate that if you are vegetarian. This one was a nothing but an abomination in name of the famous dish. weird combination of vegetables half of them were large chunks of raw onions. most bland and unappetising looking dish, tasted even worse. please refrain from from ruining classic dishes from other cultures.
Okay...
It's okay. You can slightly taste a hint of spice... largely cumin and it's a good size. Better than the chow Mein in this range but not as good as the risotto
Needs a little more flavour for my liking.
There are some nice chunks of vegetables, I like the chickpeas and lentils too and excellent that it is a healthy choice. However I felt it needed more flavour and was too chewy for my particular liking. Also couldn’t see anywhere if it was vegetarian or vegan although the ingredients would seem to be?
Absolutely delicious - lovely mild spices - yum!
Absolutely delicious - lovely mild spices - yum!