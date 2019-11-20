By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Cook Butternut Dhansak 500G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco Slim Cook Butternut Dhansak 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1529kJ 364kcal
    18%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars21.9g
    24%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 313kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Butternut squash, sweet potato, red onion and kale in a spiced sauce with chickpeas and lentils.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: Source in protein Low in saturated fat Under 400 calories 4 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Butternut Squash (13%), Sweet Potato, Lentils, Onion, Red Onion, Chickpeas, Tomato, Kale, Garlic Purée, Spices, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Ginger Purée, Coriander Leaf, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Juice, Curry Leaves, Herbs, Flavouring, Ginger, Chilli, Spice Extracts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 46 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 12 mins / 900W 11 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 5 minutes (800W) / 4 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, ----

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Sleeve. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy313kJ / 75kcal1529kJ / 364kcal
Fat0.8g3.8g
Saturates0.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate10.5g51.3g
Sugars4.5g21.9g
Fibre5.1g25.1g
Protein3.8g18.6g
Salt0.3g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 488g.--

9 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Good in my experience, as long as the raw veg is w

5 stars

Good in my experience, as long as the raw veg is well stirred in at half time. Finish cooking with healthy oil & chilli. With good wholemeal bread, makes a tasty, nutritious meal.

Nice ready meal

5 stars

I've given it 5 stars because it was so tasty...my only disappointment was that on the packaging it states that it 8 Weight Watcher points... but when you scan the barcode with the WW app it tracks it as 12 points! big difference if you are trying to lose weight, following this healthy lifestyle your points are precious!

Having read other reviews I can only assume they b

5 stars

Having read other reviews I can only assume they bought a bad batch. I’ve bought lots of these since stocked and they are mild and yummy low salt wouldn’t be without them. Try for yourself and don’t be put off !

should be called watery, tasteless red onion stew.

1 stars

should be called watery, tasteless red onion stew.

Very disappointing - huge chunks of uncooked onion

1 stars

Very disappointing - huge chunks of uncooked onion, and chick-peas still slightly hard. Too dry. Needed rice with it. I've been eating curries for almost 50 years, and never one like this.

please don't ruin classic delicacies.

1 stars

Prime example of cultural appropriation. Dhansak is a very spicy Parsi dish which is a combination of different lentils and vegetables. Normally a meat dish but you can eliminate that if you are vegetarian. This one was a nothing but an abomination in name of the famous dish. weird combination of vegetables half of them were large chunks of raw onions. most bland and unappetising looking dish, tasted even worse. please refrain from from ruining classic dishes from other cultures.

Okay...

3 stars

It's okay. You can slightly taste a hint of spice... largely cumin and it's a good size. Better than the chow Mein in this range but not as good as the risotto

Needs a little more flavour for my liking.

2 stars

There are some nice chunks of vegetables, I like the chickpeas and lentils too and excellent that it is a healthy choice. However I felt it needed more flavour and was too chewy for my particular liking. Also couldn’t see anywhere if it was vegetarian or vegan although the ingredients would seem to be?

Absolutely delicious - lovely mild spices - yum!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - lovely mild spices - yum!

