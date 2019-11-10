Tesco Slim Cook Chicken & Mushroom Casserole 500G

lacks flavour
I found it to be boringly tasteless bland
very tasty for a slimming meal.I added a little sa
very tasty for a slimming meal.I added a little salt and pepper and it went down a treat. Well worth the money paid for it. I will definitely buy again
Not great but if you want low calories it’s fine
Not great but if you want low calories it’s fine
I really didn't like this
I am currently on a calorie-controlled diet, so this caught my interest, even though I don't normally go for diet meals. I was attracted by the high percentage of 5-a-Day too. Unfortunately, I didn't enjoy this meal at all and ended up throwing out all the carrot, swede, and sweet potato mash, as it was so watery. There wasn't enough broccoli, and i found the sauce equally watery. Sadly, i won't be buying again.
Was excited to try this product the picture looked
Was excited to try this product the picture looked enticing !but when opened looked very bland and when cooked was even worse !no taste watery carrot mash and one one chewy mushroom slice yuk wot be buying again!who tests these products???
Don’t bother
Got this because it was under 200 calories, wasn’t expecting a taste sensation but it was awful. Watery carrot mash and flavourless sauce.
Bad product description
When it was promoted as a platter, I expected it to be finger food, not a casserole! I would have given it more stars if it had been correctly discribed. It was quite tasty just not what I wanted for a buffet!"
brilliant value, very tasty and ideal for slimmers
very tasty, quick to cook and ideal with a variety of veg for the 600 calorie meal as part of the slimfast 3 2 1 plan
I was really looking forward to this as I love car
I was really looking forward to this as I love carrot and swede mash. However, it was completely bland with no taste whatsoever. Shame really because it looks like a great low calorie option!
Not nice
No flavour to it at all.