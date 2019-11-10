By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Slim Cook Chicken & Mushroom Casserole 500G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Slim Cook Chicken & Mushroom Casserole 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each pack
  • Energy813kJ 193kcal
    10%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 165kJ / 39kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken breast pieces in a vegetable and mushroom gravy served with a sweet potato, carrot and swede crush and broccoli florets.
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Cooked chicken breast pieces in a vegetable and mushroom gravy served with a sweet potato, carrot and swede crush and broccoli florets. A convenient healthy frozen ready meal, ready in the microwave or oven. Providing a meal that is: High in protein Low in saturated fat Under 200 calories 3 of 5 a day
  • Our Slim Cook range has been specially developed to be calorie controlled and low in saturated fat. Reducing the consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Chicken Breast (17%), Sweet Potato, Carrot, Swede, Broccoli Florets (8%), Mushroom (2.5%), Tomato Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Onion Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Potato Starch, Parsley, Dried Onion, Dried Tomato, Dried Vegetables (Onion, Carrot, Tomato, Spinach, Garlic), Rosemary, Sugar, White Pepper, Parsley Extract, Onion Extract.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 41 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover. Heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid.
800W 11 mins / 900W 10 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 6 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both compartments and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy165kJ / 39kcal813kJ / 193kcal
Fat0.4g1.8g
Saturates0.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate2.6g12.7g
Sugars1.7g8.3g
Fibre1.6g7.7g
Protein5.6g27.6g
Salt0.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 500g typically weighs 493g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

lacks flavour

1 stars

I found it to be boringly tasteless bland

very tasty for a slimming meal.I added a little sa

4 stars

very tasty for a slimming meal.I added a little salt and pepper and it went down a treat. Well worth the money paid for it. I will definitely buy again

Not great but if you want low calories it’s fine

2 stars

Not great but if you want low calories it’s fine

I really didn't like this

1 stars

I am currently on a calorie-controlled diet, so this caught my interest, even though I don't normally go for diet meals. I was attracted by the high percentage of 5-a-Day too. Unfortunately, I didn't enjoy this meal at all and ended up throwing out all the carrot, swede, and sweet potato mash, as it was so watery. There wasn't enough broccoli, and i found the sauce equally watery. Sadly, i won't be buying again.

Was excited to try this product the picture looked

1 stars

Was excited to try this product the picture looked enticing !but when opened looked very bland and when cooked was even worse !no taste watery carrot mash and one one chewy mushroom slice yuk wot be buying again!who tests these products???

Don’t bother

1 stars

Got this because it was under 200 calories, wasn’t expecting a taste sensation but it was awful. Watery carrot mash and flavourless sauce.

Bad product description

1 stars

When it was promoted as a platter, I expected it to be finger food, not a casserole! I would have given it more stars if it had been correctly discribed. It was quite tasty just not what I wanted for a buffet!"

brilliant value, very tasty and ideal for slimmers

5 stars

very tasty, quick to cook and ideal with a variety of veg for the 600 calorie meal as part of the slimfast 3 2 1 plan

I was really looking forward to this as I love car

1 stars

I was really looking forward to this as I love carrot and swede mash. However, it was completely bland with no taste whatsoever. Shame really because it looks like a great low calorie option!

Not nice

1 stars

No flavour to it at all.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

